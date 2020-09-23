Michael Lonsdale Passes Away At 89; His 'James Bond' Colleagues Pay Tribute

French-British actor Michael Lonsdale passed away at the age of 89. Michael Lonsdale’s agent confirmed the news of his demise and mentioned that he breathed his last in his Paris home. However, the cause of demise remains unknown. Lonsdale’s representative, Olivier Loiseau told the Associated Press that Michael Lonsdale’s demise was ‘kind of expected’.

'It was kind of expected': Michel's representative

Adding to the same, Loiseau mentioned that Lonsdale’s spirit was alive, however, his body was tired. As Michael’s demise news broke out, screenwriter Michael G. Wilson and producer Barbara Broccoli paid their heartfelt tribute to the late star through 007 Twitter handle. Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli had worked with Lonsdale in James Bond movies.

In a joint statement, Barbara and Michael Wilson mentioned that they were 'very sad' to hear about the passing away of the late star. More so, the statement read that Lonsdale was an ‘extraordinarily talented actor and a very dear friend’ to them. Expressing their grief over Michael’s tragic death, Barbara and Wilson offered their condolences to the bereaved family and mentioned that their thoughts are with them at this 'sad time'. Take a look at the tweet:

Barbara and Wilson's tribute

"We are very sad to learn of the passing of Michael Lonsdale, who played Hugo Drax in Moonraker. He was an extraordinarily talented actor and a very dear friend. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time” – Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli. pic.twitter.com/oMepLcSP0d — James Bond (@007) September 21, 2020

Fans mourn Michel Lonsdale’s death:

Rest In Peace Michael Lonsdale, I will always remember his performance as Deputy Commissioner Claude Lebel in The Day of the Jackel, talking about underestimating an individual for a dangerous assignment he was the best and only person to catch this assassin. pic.twitter.com/DhWckLZEpJ — Robert L. Smoot (@qyou185) September 22, 2020

The Anglo-French actor Michael Lonsdale died on Monday. He was 89.



I will always remember him for his portrayal of the villain Hugo Drax in the James Bond film "Moonraker" (1979) and for his role as the Russian diplomat Anton Grigoriev in the classic "Smiley's People" (1982). 🕯️ pic.twitter.com/eNgRNVPn7b — PeterTheProofreader (@p_global_pro) September 22, 2020

Oh no, one of my favourite actors, Michael Lonsdale, gone. pic.twitter.com/k4uSjnvncS — MabsBlennerHasset 3.5% #BLM #FBPE #HighRiskCovid19 (@MelisssfMelissa) September 23, 2020

All about Michael Lonsdale

Michael was a British-French actor who has been a part of nearly 180 films and television shows in his career, which spans over six decades. The late star had also won a César Award for his performance in the French drama Of Gods and Men. Besides acting, Lonsdale was also an author and had published over 10 books in his career. Some of his best-known films include Hugo Drax Moonraker, The Day of the Jackal and The Remains of the Day.

