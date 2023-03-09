Michelle Yeoh Slammed For Pushing Herself Ahead Of Cate Blanchett In Oscars Race

Actress Michelle Yeoh was slammed after she highlighted snippets of a Vogue article about Cate Blanchett, who is in the race alongside her to win an Oscar in the Best Actress category. However, Yeoh later deleted her Instagram post after facing backlash for it.

The Everything Everywhere All at Once actress shared screenshots of an article titled "It’s Been Over Two Decades Since We’ve Had a Non-White Best Actress Winner. Will That Change in 2023?". The story spoke about the lack of diversity in Oscars, with just one woman of colour winning the Academy Award in the last 20 years.

Talking about Yeoh's post on Instagram, the caption read, "Detractors would say that Blanchett’s is the stronger performance — the acting veteran is, indisputably, incredible as the prolific conductor Lydia Tár — but it should be noted that she already has two Oscars (for best supporting actress for The Aviator in 2005, and best actress for Blue Jasmine in 2014). A third would perhaps confirm her status as an industry titan but, considering her expansive and unparalleled body of work, are we still in need of yet more confirmation?"

It further read, "Meanwhile, for Yeoh, an Oscar would be life-changing: her name would forever be preceded by the phrase ‘Academy Award winner,’ and it should result in her getting meatier parts, after a decade of being criminally underused in Hollywood." However, Yeoh soon deleted the social media post after several users claimed that it was a violation of the Academy’s rules.

About Michelle Yeoh's Oscar nomination

Everything Everywhere All at Once actress Michelle Yeoh recently became the second woman of Asian descent to win the Best Actress award at the Golden Globes. She has also been nominated at Oscars 2023 for her role under the Best Actress in a Leading Role category. She is a front-runner to win the trophy.