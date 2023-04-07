Michelle Yeoh To Be Honoured With Women In Motion Award At Cannes Film Festival

Fresh off her Oscar win, Everything Everywhere All At Once star Michelle Yeoh will now be honoured with the Women in Motion Award at the Cannes Film Festival this year. The award will be given at Cannes during the official Women In Motion dinner, which was established in 2015 and highlights the achievements of women in the film industry. The previous winners of the award include Jane Fonda, Geena Davis, Susan Sarandon, Isabelle Huppert, Patty Jenkins, Gong Li, Salma Hayek and Viola Davis.

Yeoh was selected as this year's awardee by Thierry Frémaux, director of the Cannes Film Festival, Iris Knobloch, the festival's new president, and François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Kering. “Throughout her career, she has relentlessly explored new possibilities – to the point where this has become her trademark for a large international audience. The awards she is receiving are simply the inevitable outcome of this exceptional journey,” said Fremaux during the announcement.

Michelle Yeoh is on a winning spree

In addition to the Academy Award, Michelle Yeoh also won the Spirit Award, Golden Globe, and SAG Award in this year’s award season. While accepting the Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards, Michelle Yeoh talked about never giving up on her dreams and said, "For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof that dreams dream big and dreams do come true, and ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime. Never give up."

On the work front, Michelle Yeoh will next be seen in the web series American Born Chinese, which will release in May and will reunite her with her Everything Everywhere All At Once co-stars Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu. The actress also has the upcoming Avatar movie, John M. Chu's cinematic adaptation of Wicked, and Kenneth Branagh's A Haunting in Venice in her kitty.