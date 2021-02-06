'Midnight Train To Georgia' Fame Songwriter Jim Weatherly Dies At 77

James “Jim” Dexter Weatherly was an American singer-songwriter who penned down mostly pop and country music. He has passed away this Wednesday at the age of 77 years. The artist was best-known for Midnight Train to Georgia song.

'Midnight Train to Georgia' songwriter Jim Weatherly dies

The news of Jim Weatherly’s death was informed by Music Row mogul and his family friend Charlie Monk to Tennessean. The Midnight Train to Georgia songwriter passed away at his home due to natural causes. A private service will be held.

Jim Weatherly was born on March 17, 1943, in Pontotoc, Mississippi. He was the all-star quarterback for his school’s football team and started writing songs along with founding his own bands at the time. He was a backup quarterback on the Ole Miss Rebels football team that was undefeated in 1962. After completing his graduation, he pursued music over football.

Jim Weatherly wrote songs for almost 50 years. Recorded by Gladys Knight & the Pips, Midnight Train to Georgia remains his best. The two artists recorded twelve other Weatherly compositions like Neither One of Us (Wants to Be the First to Say Goodbye) and Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me. Jim Weatherly’s version of Neither One of Us became his first number one pop record in Record World and Cashbox magazine charts, along with being number on R&B record. The soul legend Knight expressed grief on Jim Weatherly’s death.

“I’m missing Jim Weatherly already. He was about life and love. Neither One of Us and Midnight Train - I remember him getting his Grammys for those. We were just made for each other. We grew our lives together. I’m gonna miss him terribly and love him always.” — Gladys Knight (@MsGladysKnight) February 4, 2021

Midnight Train to Georgia was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999. It was named one of the top 500 songs of all time by Rolling Stone magazine. On Jim Weatherly's death, Gladys Knight opened up to the Jackson Clarion Ledger as she said that she already misses him. The artist stated that she loves him and always will. Knight mentioned that Weatherly was about life and love and wrote it so simply, he grew her love for country music. She mentioned that she and her team were with him, it was like they had always been together as they fit together. She recalled that Weatherly played guitar and she started humming, and it was magic.

