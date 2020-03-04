Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher Open Up About Being 'goofy' Parents

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are one of the most adorable couples of Hollywood. Their onscreen sense of humour is well known to the whole world. It seems that their sense of humour is transitioning smoothly into their personal life too.

Also Read | Ashton Kutcher Inspired Priyanka Chopra To Become A Tech Investor. Here's Proof!

The couple recently recorded an interview for a podcast at a radio station. In the interview, Ashton and Mila opened up about their careers and being parents. They also talked about raising their two kids, son Dimitri Portwood, 3, and daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 5.

Also Read | Ashton Kutcher Picks Up Jimin And Jin On 'The James Corden Show'; Netizens Stumped

In the interview, Ashton Kutcher said that sometimes he tries to read his daughter’s books in the characters' voices, which she does not seem to like. He said that when he does this, she insists on him using his natural voice. Mila Kunis also opened up about how they behave around their kids.

Also Read | WATCH: 'That '70s Show' Stars Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Rubbish Divorce Rumours With A Hilarious Video

She said that they are very silly at home and they are very goofy parents when it comes to their children. Mila Kunis also added that it is not a skill and they are just being idiots around their kids. Mila further added they are very comfortable with themselves acting like fools. She further added that this maybe come from the idea of being comfortable in your own body and your skin and your mind and not having a fear of making a fool of yourself.

Also Read | James Lipton Gets An Emotional Tribute From Hollywood Celebrities And Public Figures

Ashton and Mila Kunis also opened up about their children's special requests. Ashton Kutcher said that every night his daughter comes up to him and demands that he should narrate a real-life story. While pointing out that Ashton is very good at it, Mila added that as he runs out of the stories, he starts weaving stories from real life.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.