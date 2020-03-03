The Debate
James Lipton Gets An Emotional Tribute From Hollywood Celebrities And Public Figures

Hollywood News

James Lipton died on Monday, March 2, 2020, from bladder cancer at 93 years of age. Read more to know how Hollywood celebrities and public figures reacted to it

james lipton

Actor and theatre academic James Lipton died on Monday, March 2, 2020, from bladder cancer. He was 93 years old. Many Hollywood celebrities and public figures took to their social media to pay tribute to actor and theatre academic James Lipton.

James Lipton’s wife, Kedakai Mercedes Lipton talked to a media house following his death. She said that Lipton lived each day as if it was his last and his work was his passion. She also said that he loved what he did and also all the people he worked with. She further added that he empowered people to do their best and she hoped that his spirit, curiosity and passion will live on.

James Lipton was an American writer, lyricist and actor. He was best known for his work on Bravo cable television series, Inside the Actors Studio. He was the executive producer, writer, and host of Inside the Actors Studio. He had retired from the show in 2018.

Here is how Hollywood and celebrities reacted to James Lipton’s death on Twitter:

 

 

 

