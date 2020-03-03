James Lipton Gets An Emotional Tribute From Hollywood Celebrities And Public Figures

Actor and theatre academic James Lipton died on Monday, March 2, 2020, from bladder cancer. He was 93 years old. Many Hollywood celebrities and public figures took to their social media to pay tribute to actor and theatre academic James Lipton.

James Lipton’s wife, Kedakai Mercedes Lipton talked to a media house following his death. She said that Lipton lived each day as if it was his last and his work was his passion. She also said that he loved what he did and also all the people he worked with. She further added that he empowered people to do their best and she hoped that his spirit, curiosity and passion will live on.

James Lipton was an American writer, lyricist and actor. He was best known for his work on Bravo cable television series, Inside the Actors Studio. He was the executive producer, writer, and host of Inside the Actors Studio. He had retired from the show in 2018.

Here is how Hollywood and celebrities reacted to James Lipton’s death on Twitter:

#JamesLipton was a warm, meticulous man with a great appreciation of the arts and wicked sense of humor. He was the face of Bravo who delivered us one-of-a-kind interviews with a breadth of superstars. He was always so kind to me... (cont.) — Andy Cohen (@Andy) March 2, 2020

RIP James Lipton, 93, host of "Inside The Actors Studio."

Interviewed all the greats, and did so with such skill , intelligence & charm. An absolute master of his craft, always so well prepared.

His favourite actor? Charlie Chaplin.

Why? 'He was the best, a genius.' pic.twitter.com/hSfcsrz4QD — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 2, 2020

.@TheSimpsons no one could do a better Wolfcastle interview than James Lipton RIP pic.twitter.com/ceGDWHeSnP — Al Jean (@AlJean) March 2, 2020

James Lipton was so funny in Arrested Development, if you haven’t seen it I recommend you do, RIP ❤️ https://t.co/DjOGIlxvE9 — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) March 2, 2020

Always had a soft spot for #JamesLipton, not only because I’m an acting nerd & loved his show, but mostly for the beautiful & comforting eulogy he gave at my acting teacher/mentor Doug Moston’s memorial. 💗💗🙏🏽 #RIP https://t.co/ag1o149E4u — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) March 2, 2020

