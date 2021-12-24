Miley Cyrus And Pete Davidson Gear Up For ‘untraditional' New Year's Eve Bash In Miami

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are currently gearing up to host Miley's New Year's Eve Party on December 31 and shared a few glimpses of the same on their social media accounts. The party will be streamed on both NBC and Peacock and will start at 10.30 PM ET. The duo recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and sparked rumours about their equation with each other.

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson share a glimpse into New Year's Eve Party

According to reports by E!, Miley mentioned that fans should definitely watch the event, as it's something traditional, which the duo will host 'untraditionally'. She also mentioned that it is not going to feel like a scripted show, as the duo will be inviting their friends and 'the cameras just happen to be there'. What fans are most excited about is the musical stars who will be on the show and give live performances, which the audience will be able to watch in real-time. The Party In The USA singer teased, "Anything can happen since it's live." Some of the special stars who are scheduled to appear at the party are Brandi Carlile, Saweetie, Anitta, Jack Harlow, 24kGoldn, Billie Joe Armstrong and Kitty Ca$h.

Watch the teaser here:

Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson became the talk of the town after they appeared together on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Miley took to the stage and sang Yvonne Fair's It Should Have Been Me as she serenaded Pete. She also trolled his rumoured romance with Kim Kardashian and said, "Pete Davidson this song is for you. When I saw those photos, this is what I played." She also added a reference to Pete and Kim's famous dinner date and sang, "Pete Davidson, how did you do this to me."

🎤 #FallonTonight Tunes 🎤@MileyCyrus serenades Pete Davidson with a cover of Yvonne Fair’s “It Should Have Been Me” pic.twitter.com/Pl1Y2vhD3T — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) December 10, 2021

According to E!, the Kardashian-Jenner family is a 'fan of Pete's' and Kim will also be jetting off to Miami to attend Miley's New Year's Eve Bash. The SNL comedian will also be attending Kim's family's annual Christmas dinner, which has the reality star 'extremely excited'. This is not the first time the duo will be celebrating a special day together, as they were also spotted on the Halloween weekend and are often seen holding hands and meeting fans.

Image: Instagram/@petedaveidson