Miley Cyrus Blushes & Smiles As Cody Simpson Reads Out His Poetry For Her; Watch

During the Coronavirus lockdown, pop-star Miley Cyrus started an Instagram Live show called Bright Minded. It was about writing poetry during these trying times of lockdown. Her guests on the show were her beau, Cody Simpson and Riverdale fame, Lili Reinhart. However, what caught the attention of fans was a blushing Miley after Simpson read out his poem for her.

On Bright Minded, Miley Cyrus asked Cody Simpson to read out his poetry that he wrote. While Cody was about to read his poem, Miley was heard saying, "Did you see where Lili was reading her poetry, and I got all weird because I'm not good with mush?". However, he warned her saying, "Yeah, well, you're going to get even weirder now". He further added that the poem he was about to read about was inspired by the Malibu singer.

While Cody Simpson kept reading his poem, Miley was blushing and looked like she was in awe of him. After he finished, he told everyone how Miley had cut his hair for him and then hung up on her. Later, the singer revealed to her fans that this is the reason why she was "into" him because he was the first one who hung up the call on her.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have been dating for almost six months now. In a television interview, Cody had even confessed that he is a big Miley Cyrus fan since his childhood and knew all the lyrics to her song. He also said that she was one of his BFFs who helped him through his transitional phase in life.

Cody Simpson will be releasing his book of poems called, Prince Neptune on April 17, which has a poem on Cyrus (the one he readout). Apart from that Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have also collaborated on the cover of True Love Will Find You In The End.

