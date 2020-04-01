Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Celebrate Their Six Month Anniversary With THIS Picture

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are one of the most adorable couples in the entertainment industry. They are often seen sharing their love for each other on their social media. Recently the couple celebrated their six-month anniversary and Cody took to his Instagram story to share a cute picture of Miley to mark their six-month of being together.

Cody Simpson shared a monochrome image of Miley Cyrus, where the pop singer was seen dressed in athletic wear. The image looked like a candid picture of Miley. Cody captioned it by saying, “6 months with you is worth a lifetime with anyone else,”. He added “I Love You” to the caption. The picture is doing the rounds on the internet as Cody gushed over his lady love. Take a look at it here.

Cody Simpson shared this picture on his Instagram story

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson went public with their romance in October last year. Fans were in for a surprise as Cody and Miley were pictured kissing. They were seen together after Miley split up with her long time partner Liam Hemsworth and then Kaitlynn Carter.

After their pictures surfaced online, Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus have been inseparable from each other. Cody also accompanied Miley to her brother’s wedding in November.

Miley Cyrus’ former spouse, Liam Hemsworth has been linked with Maddison Brown and Gabriella Brooks since they called it quits. Currently, Liam and Gabriella are rumoured to be a couple. However, they have kept their romance off the social media unlike Miley and Cody. Recently Cody took to his Instagram to share a picture with Miley. In the picture, the couple is seen snuggling with a dog.

