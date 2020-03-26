Miley Cyrus And Cody Simpson Adopt A Pet Puppy Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have reportedly provided shelter to a pet dog during this time of quarantine. The couple has named the puppy as Bo, and have even mentioned their happiness with the arrival of their new best friend. The Australian singer took to Instagram to share a few pictures of their new pet which fans found extremely adorable.

Also Read | Coronavirus Quarantine Makes Celebrities Share Their Skincare Routine With Fans

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson adopt a pet puppy

Also Read | Malaika Arora To Have Online Yoga Sessions Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

The post also saw Miley cuddling the puppy as the couple posed for a picture during their coronavirus quarantine. In the caption, Cody Simpson introduced the puppy as Bo and later urged people to be safe. Another picture in the same photo series saw the puppy cutely staring into the camera whilst standing close to a guitar. In another picture, fans saw the hand of Miley Cyrus cuddling the puppy on the lush green grass beneath. In the final picture, Bo is seen resting on the couch as he stares into the camera with two guitars in the background during their coronavirus quarantine.

Also Read | Miley Cyrus Gets Matching Tattoo With Beau Cody Simpson, Has A Secret Poetic Link

According to an entertainment portal, the pet dog gets his name, Bo, from Miley Cyrus’ dad, Billie Ray Cyrus. Miley Cyrus’ dad is one of the most renowned country singers and was given the nickname Bo during his high school days. According to the entertainment portal, Miley reportedly adopted the puppy from the owner of the Wagmor Luxury Pet Hotel & Spa in Studio City. The owner of the place featured in Miley’s Instagram live session as well. Bright Minded: Live with Miley is a live session launched by Miley Cyrus to boost the spirit of fans during their time in quarantine following the Coronavirus pandemic. It was on her show where Miley revealed the origin of Bo’s name.

Also Read | Miley Cyrus’ Quirky Pictures And Videos On Instagram That Are Fun To See

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.