Miley Cyrus Makes It To Forbes’ 30 Under 30 List AGAIN, Says 'It Was Now Or Never'

Forbes 30 Under 30 list that was recently unveiled included many popular celebrities namely Miranda Cosgrove, Antonia Gentry, Xochitl Gomez, Jalyn Hall and others It also included the name of one of the prolific singers, Miley Cyrus.

Miley Cyrus took to social media and expressed her gratefulness for receiving this honour and added a video in which she stated how songwriting was one of the greatest joys that she has in life. She also mentioned how she was grateful for the fact that she was writing songs for a living and added how she will never forget how lucky she was. It is a lesser-known fact that Miley Cyrus has made it to the Class of 2014 and had six albums chart in the Billboard top 200,

Miley Cyrus Reacts on making it to FORBES 30 UNDER 30 list of 2022

Forbes recently took to their official Twitter handle and announced the names of Forbes under 30 Class of 2022 and announced that "defying the odds amidst a global pandemic and supply chain breakdowns, these honorees are resilient and destined to change the world."

Meet the #ForbesUnder30 Class of 2022: defying the odds amidst a global pandemic and supply chain breakdowns, these honorees are resilient and destined to change the world. https://t.co/3HlpYf4BOT — Forbes Under 30 (@ForbesUnder30) December 1, 2021

Soon after the list was revealed, Miley Cyrus took to her official Twitter handle and posted a video with a note that stated how she made it to Forbes 30 Under 30 and added how it was now or never. She further thanked everyone for the honour. In the video, she added a behind the scene look from her photoshoot in which she said how lucky she was to be making music for a living.

“Songwriting is the greatest joy that I have in my life. It’s my favourite element of what I do,” the 29-year-old explained. “Taking it in and being grateful every day for the fact that I write songs for a living because a lot of people write songs and it doesn’t get to be what keeps their lights on and for me to be able to be one of those people, I never forget how lucky I am," she said.

FORBES 30 UNDER 30.



I turned 29 last week. It was now or never. Thank you for the honor. @Forbes @happyhippiefdn @gucci pic.twitter.com/tPbtDXbSpF — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 30, 2021

She further continued by talking about how she was separated from her audience for two years during the pandemic and said, “With anything, distance makes the heart grow fonder so having that distance from my fans for the longest I’ve ever had since I was 12 years old, almost two years separated from me and my audience, the pandemic kind of reignited and just lit that spark again for me, the gratitude that I have to be a live musician, first.”



Image: Instagram/@mileycyrus