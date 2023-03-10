Millie Bobby Brown 'ready To Say Goodbye' To Stranger Things After Final Season

Millie Bobby Brown, who gained massive recognition for her role as Eleven in the Netflix sci-fi web series Stranger Things, was just 12 years old when the show premiered in 2016. Now that she is 19 and is gearing up for the final season of the show, the actress revealed that she is ready to "move on".

In an interview with Seventeen, the Enola Holmes actress revealed that she is "ready to say goodbye" to her time as El or Eleven in Stranger Things. She said, "I'm definitely ready to wrap up. I feel like there's a lot of the story that's been told now, and we know of it, it's been in our lives for a very long time. But I'm very ready to say goodbye to this chapter of my life and open new ones up."

She further added, "I'm able to create stories myself that are important to me and focus on the bigger picture. But I'm really grateful for the show." With this, we may conclude that Millie will part ways with her character Eleven, but she will still be seen at various events of the show and will promote the final season of the series, which will be released in 2024.

Millie Bobby Brown's upcoming projects

Millie Bobby Brown will be seen in the upcoming film Damsel, which will be released on October 13, 2023. The story is about a young lady who agrees to marry a prince, just to discover that it is a trap. She is then thrown into a cave where a fire-breathing dragon waits for her. The plot then continues with her trying to survive on her wits. Millie will then be seen in a sci-fi adventure movie titled The Electric State which will be released in 2024.