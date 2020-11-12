Millie Bobby Brown To Star In And Executive Produce Netflix's 'Damsel'

Millie Bobby Brown is not only a well-known actress, but she has already started playing the role of a producer in many of her projects as well. It has now been revealed that Millie will now be teaming up with Netflix for a fantasy-fiction movie called Damsel. Here is everything you need to know about this project.

Millie Bobby Brown to star in Netflix’s Damsel, will executive produce as well

Millie Bobby Brown is all set to team up with Netflix yet again in Damsel, Netflix’s fantasy film. According to Deadline, the actress will portray the role of Princess Elodie, who is hoping to marry Prince Henry, only to find out a shocking revelation later on. Millie Bobby Brown’s new movie Damsel will be directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, a well-known Spanish filmmaker. The actress will not only be playing one of the main characters of the movie, but will also be the executive producer of this film as well.

Along with Millie Bobby Brown, Dan Mazeau, Zack Roth, and Chris Castaldi will also be executive producing this film as well. The screenplay of Millie Bobby Brown’s new movie will be done by Dan Mazeau. Apart from Millie herself, there has been no word on the Damsel cast as of yet, and there has also been no word yet on the Damsel release date. The budget of the movie, however, has been reported by Collider to be at $60-70 million. The movie is hence expected to be made at a massive scale.

This movie has members who have been nominated in some of the most prestigious cinema awards. The director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo has earlier received an Oscar nomination. Millie Bobby Brown has herself received nominations in the Emmy Awards twice for her work in the Stranger Things series. Millie Bobby Brown was recently seen in Enola Holmes in which she had teamed up with Netflix as well. Millie and the rest of the Damsel team will now be looking forward to creating a similar impact with this film as well.

