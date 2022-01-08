Millie Bobby Brown Wraps 'Enola Holmes' Sequel Shoot, Netflix Hints At 'next Adventure'

Millie Bobby Brown, Louis Partridge and Henry Cavill are currently gearing up for the release of the sequel of their film Enola Holmes, which will release on Netflix. The actors wrapped up shooting for the second part of the movie on Friday and the online streaming giant shared an adorable video of the stars as filming came to an end. Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown take on the roles of siblings in the film as they play Sherlock Holmes and Enola Holmes respectively.

Millie Bobby Brown-starrer Enola Holmes wraps up shooting for film's sequel

Netflix took to its social media platforms on Friday and broke the news that Enola Holmes 2 was one step closer to being released on the platform. They shared that the film had wrapped up its shoot and posted a clip featuring Millie Bobby Brown and Louis Partridge, who plays Tewkesbury in the film. The duo was seen sharing a heartfelt hug in the video. The caption read, "The sequel to Enola Holmes has officially wrapped! Until it arrives on Netflix, enjoy this first clue to Enola’s next great adventure." The upcoming sequel of the adventure flick will also see Helena Bonham Carter, Fiona Shaw, Sam Claflin and other familiar faces reprise their roles.

The sequel to Enola Holmes has officially finished filming!



Until it premieres, enjoy this first clue to Enola's next great adventure

Enola Holmes' actors on the work front

Millie Bobby Brown rose to fame after Netflix's Stranger Things and is now gearing up for the release of the fourth season of the much-loved show. The season will premiere in 2022, but an exact release date is still awaited by the audience. The teaser of the upcoming season recently gave fans a glimpse into what Eleven's fate has in store for her.

Henry Cavill was most recently seen in Netflix's fantasy drama, The Witcher season 2 and reprised his role as Geralt of Rivia. The series is based on Andrzej Sapkowski's book by the same name and has a massive fan following online. The actor will also be seen in Highlander's reboot, which will be directed by Chad Stahelski. He will also be seen in the spy thriller titled Argylle, which will be based on Ellie Conway's upcoming novel by the same name. The film has a star-studded cast and will see Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Rockwell, John Cena, Catherine O'Hara, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson and Dua Lipa in pivotal roles.

