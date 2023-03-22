Millie Bobby Brown Turns Down $10 Million; To Not Star In Stranger Things Spin-off

A Stranger Things spin-off movie in the making has allegedly lost the opportunity to cast Millie Bobby Brown, once again, as Eleven. The offer, reportedly standing at $10 million dollars, has been declined by the 19-year old actress. This will be disappointing news for Stranger Things' fans who witnessed the fourth season of the show last year.

Millie ready to move on

In an interview, not long ago, Millie expressed how she felt ready to end her journey with Stranger Things. She said she feels, "definitely ready to wrap up". Millie further elaborates that considering the show aired in 2016, it has been around for a long time which only means most of the story has been shared and that it was finally time to end this chapter of her life and move on. Considering her stance, it only seems appropriate that she turned down a hefty offer to star in spin-off for the sci-fi thriller.

More on the Stranger Things universe

Stranger Things has been on record, one of Netflix's most popular shows. Looking to cash in on this popularity and also provide the fans with more Stranger Things content, the streaming giant has allegedly planned a series of spin-off projects based on the series. With a potential Broadway adaptation also planned, a lot seems to be in the pipeline for the series. News of Millie rejecting an offer, all but confirms this news.

Millie Bobby Brown was last seen in Enola Holmes 2, playing the titular role. She also featured in the franchise's first installment - she was a producer for both these ventures. Previously she was also seen in Godzilla: King of the Monsters in 2019 and Godzilla vs. Kong in 2021. This year she will be seen in American fantasy film Damsel as Princess Elordi. She also has sci-fi adventure film The Electric State, directed by the Russo brothers, slated for a release next year.