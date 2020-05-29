Minions And Gru Collaborate With WHO To Share Social Distancing Tips: Watch

With the Coronavirus taking over the world, who is better than Gru and his team of minions to help the world fight it. It seems like this is what the World Health Organisation had on their mind when they collaborated with the Despicable Me team for a Public Service Announcement. The dynamic team of Gru and the minions are now urging people to practice social distancing and giving tips on how to have fun in the comfort of your home.

The PSA that was unveiled on Wednesday was developed by Illumination, the animation studio behind the Despicable Me franchise. The studio joined hands with the World Health Organisation and the United Nations Foundation to make the video. The PSA is voiced by Steve Carrel AKA Gru and is set to be translated into multiple other languages including Spanish, French, Portuguese and Arabic.

During the one-minute PSA, Gru introduces himself and tells everyone that he has some tips to help them get through this challenging time. He urges them to maintain physical distancing and adds that he has been doing it for his whole life. The scene cuts into a room full of minions dancing and Gru suggests that people can stay active at home by practicing dance moves.

Gru adds that people can be daring and make an attempt to whip up a new dish. He says that people can opt for video calls for all their important meetings or can simply have fun at home. The Despicable Me supervillain also acknowledges the fact that it does not come naturally to him but urges people to be kind to each other and says that it is a tough time for everyone.

In one of the scenes, he is also seen spraying a woman with water because she was standing too close to him. He says that he did not see her there and sprays her one again. Lastly, he tells people to stay at home and to stay safe and assures people that everyone is in this together but totally separately.

Talking about the PSA in a statement, the director-general of WHO said, "At this challenging time, we must find all ways possible to provide hope to people while sharing advice that can protect our health. WHO is excited to be working with Illumination and Steve Carell and the joys of the Minions and Gru to promote the importance of physical distancing, keeping active and connected, and being kind and compassionate to overcome COVID-19”

The Illumination Studios CEO also said in a statement, "Storytelling is a powerful tool to accelerate positive social change in the world. It is an honour to partner with the WHO and UN Foundation to remind people around the globe to protect themselves, each other and our communities during this pandemic".

