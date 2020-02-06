'Minions: The Rise Of Gru' Trailer Out! Watch The Young Gru's Rise To Supervillain Fame

Minions become the most loved characters worldwide with their appearance in the 2010 movie Despicable Me. In 2015, a Minions, spin-off prequel to the Despicable Me franchise was released, which gained great responses from the audiences and was blockbuster at the Box Office. Now a new film, Minions: The Rise of Gru is set to be released soon. Trailer for the same is out, read to know more.

Minions: The Rise of Gru trailer

A teaser for the film was released during the Super Bowl Liv 2020. Now the first trailer of the movie is out. It is around 2:54 minutes long and shows a younger Gru along with minions.

The film takes place back in the 1970s when Gru was just a little kid aspiring to be a supervillain. When he heads to the headquarters of the evil team, known as the 'Vicious 6', he almost gets laughed out of the room. But then he uses one of his trademark gadgets to steal an important artefact from their den, officially starting him down his path of being a bona fide supervillain. Unfortunately, what happens after that complicates things for the toddler.

Steve Carell and Pierre Coffin return to voice young Felonius Gru and the Minions, respectively. The trailer also introduces new characters and supervillains. They are Taraji P Henson as Belle Bottom, Jean-Claude Van Damme as Jean Clawed, Lucy Lawless as Nunchuck, Dolph Lundgren as Svengeance and Danny Trejo as Stronghold. In addition, Michelle Yeoh is voicing a character named Master Chow, Julie Andrews is voicing Gru’s mother, and Russell Brand is back as Dr. Nefario.

Despicable Me has become one of the most successful animated franchises in recent times. There are four films in the franchise -- Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2, Despicable Me 3 and a spin-off Minions. Out of the four, the latter two grossed $1 billion at the worldwide Box Office. Minions: The Rise of Gru will be a sequel to Minions and overall the fifth film in the franchise.

The film is directed by Kyle Balda, with Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Val as co-directors. Brian Lynch returns as the writer of the film. Minions: The Rise of Gru is scheduled to release on July 3, 2020, by Universal Pictures.

