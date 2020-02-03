'Minions: The Rise Of Gru' Teaser Released At Super Bowl 2020; Watch Here

Minions become the most loved characters worldwide with their appearance in 2010 released Despicable Me. In 2015, a Minions, spin-off prequel to the Despicable Me franchise was released, which gained great responses from the audiences and was blockbuster at the box office. Now a new film, Minions: The Rise of Gru is set to be released soon. A teaser for the same is out, check it out and read to know more.
Universe Pictures revealed the teaser of Minions: The Rise of Gru at The Super Bowl. It is a 30 seconds video that gives a glimpse of the movie and shows minions along with Felonious Gru as a child. It also revealed that a full trailer of the film will be out on Wednesday, check the teaser and fans reactions below.
Blah blah blah. #Minions trailer Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/HizSLh49Vy— #Minions (@Minions) February 3, 2020
Meet Otto. #Minions #TheRiseofGru pic.twitter.com/qDu4csnVwR— #Minions (@Minions) February 3, 2020
Yes, I want to see that movie!— Ab_Gonza_L (@abraham17597631) February 3, 2020
yeah, I watched.— Kevin Knight (@MinionsSirKevin) February 3, 2020
Sooo exiteing!Can't wait!
yes yes yes— Monica Welsh (@charming567) February 3, 2020
so excited for this movie
love the Minions so much
blah blah blah
Bello!🥰— kou (@ReViVE_K_) February 3, 2020
can't wait for this summer🤪#Minions https://t.co/61jqDpstCP
Note to @Minions: I’ll be watching #TheRiseOfGru a gazillion times (When I’m not playing #Minions Rush). 🥰— Thomas Calderone (@tom_calderone) February 3, 2020
Directed by Kyle Balda and Brad Ableson, Minions: The Rise of Gru shows the untold story of one 12-year-old’s (young Felonious Gru) dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain. It is a spin-off/ prequel to the main Despicable Me film series. Which means that the film will take place before any of its previous release including, Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2, Despicable Me 3 and Minions.
Pierre Coffin is said to be returning to voice Mel, Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and the other Minions. Steve Carell will also return to voice the former supervillain turned Anti-Villain, Felonious Gru. Minions: The Rise of Gru is slated to release on July 3, 2020.
