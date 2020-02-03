'Minions: The Rise Of Gru' Teaser Released At Super Bowl 2020; Watch Here

Minions become the most loved characters worldwide with their appearance in 2010 released Despicable Me. In 2015, a Minions, spin-off prequel to the Despicable Me franchise was released, which gained great responses from the audiences and was blockbuster at the box office. Now a new film, Minions: The Rise of Gru is set to be released soon. A teaser for the same is out, check it out and read to know more.

Also Read | Highest Grossing Pixar Films That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Minions: The Rise of Gru teaser

Universe Pictures revealed the teaser of Minions: The Rise of Gru at The Super Bowl. It is a 30 seconds video that gives a glimpse of the movie and shows minions along with Felonious Gru as a child. It also revealed that a full trailer of the film will be out on Wednesday, check the teaser and fans reactions below.

Also Read | 'Scoob' And Other Upcoming Animated Films In 2020 That You Cannot Afford To Miss

Poster

Fans reactions

Yes, I want to see that movie! — Ab_Gonza_L (@abraham17597631) February 3, 2020

yeah, I watched.

Sooo exiteing!Can't wait! — Kevin Knight (@MinionsSirKevin) February 3, 2020

Also Read | Spies In Disguise Audience Review: Cine-goers Say The Animated Film Is Surprisingly Good

yes yes yes

so excited for this movie

love the Minions so much

blah blah blah — Monica Welsh (@charming567) February 3, 2020

Note to @Minions: I’ll be watching #TheRiseOfGru a gazillion times (When I’m not playing #Minions Rush). 🥰 — Thomas Calderone (@tom_calderone) February 3, 2020

Also Read | Animated Movies On Netflix You Must Add To Your Watchlist Now

Directed by Kyle Balda and Brad Ableson, Minions: The Rise of Gru shows the untold story of one 12-year-old’s (young Felonious Gru) dream to become the world’s greatest supervillain. It is a spin-off/ prequel to the main Despicable Me film series. Which means that the film will take place before any of its previous release including, Despicable Me, Despicable Me 2, Despicable Me 3 and Minions.

Pierre Coffin is said to be returning to voice Mel, Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and the other Minions. Steve Carell will also return to voice the former supervillain turned Anti-Villain, Felonious Gru. Minions: The Rise of Gru is slated to release on July 3, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.