Mira Nair's Movies That Are Based On Famous Books; From 'A Suitable Boy' To 'The Namesake'

Mira Nair, born on October 15, 1987, is an Indian-American filmmaker based in New York City. Before she became a filmmaker, she was originally interested in acting, and at one point, she performed plays written by Badal Sarkar, a Bengali performer. While studying at Harvard University, she was involved in the theatre program and won a Boylston Prize for her performance of Jocasta’s speech from Seneca’s Oedipus.

Salaam Bombay!

Nair’s first film Salaam Bombay! won Best First Feature Film at Cannes Film Festival and Best Hindi Film and Best Child Artist at the prestigious National Film Awards. Based on the daily lives of one of India’s most common and unconsidered community - the children on the street. She employed real street kids in her movie as she felt that they had a unique quality of the combination of childhood and wisdom that could not be found in other kids.

I finished #thenamesake by @MiraPagliNair and I'm literally crying. Her films are changing the way I think and breaking some of my core preconceived notions.@kalpenn #tabu @irrfank pic.twitter.com/gDrzufmhZ5 — Naresh Mapari (@mapari_naresh) October 11, 2020

The Namesake

The film features prominent actors like Irrfan Khan, Tabu, and Kal Penn. The film revolves around an immigrant couple settled in the United States and their son who struggles to embrace his Indian name and heritage. The film brings up Indian arranged marriages and American practices of love and dating.

The Reluctant Fundamentalist

This movie revolves around how the aftermath of the 9/11 tragedy opens the floodgates of prejudice against the actor. A man trying to achieve the American dream but faces problems because of heritage. He is hunted down by authorities and is the prime suspect in a kidnapping. Due to which, his American-ness and patriotism are constantly questioned.

About Mira Nair's next - A Suitable Boy

Mira’s newest series “A Suitable Boy” is set to release on Netflix on 23 October. Some of her other upcoming projects include:

Architectural Digest India

Vanity Fair: Bringing Thackeray's Timeless Novel to the Screen

Amelia: The Motion Picture

However, certain principles Mira has stuck throughout her career such as loyalty to her roots and commitment to meaningful and deep cross-cultural cinema. Her work deals with universal emotions of love, loss, trauma, generation gap, marriage, etc. Her films about seemingly exotic cultural norms elicited a deeply emotional response from international viewers.

