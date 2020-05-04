Irrfan Khan's Breakthrough Director Mira Nair Gives Heartfelt Tribute In Star-lit Concert

Amid the flurry of stars performing at the the ‘I for India’ concert to raise funds for COVID-19 relief, Mira Nair's tribute to Irrfan Khan was one of the highlights. The actor, who had made his debut with the director's Academy Award-nominated Salaam Bombay, before acting in another of her acclaimed films, The Namesake, passed away in Mumbai last week after a battle with cancer. The acclaimed director shared her memories with Irrfan, while hailing the National Award-winner’s talent during the concert.

Nair's tribute for Irrfan

"To speak of Irrfan Khan in the past tense is virtually impossible, because Irrfan was always alive. He was alive to life, whimsy, friendship, alive to the street child. Irrfan was one of the most beautiful listeners I have ever known. He listened beautifully and harnessed it into his art," Mira said.

The filmmaker said that one of the highlights of Irrfan’s work was that there was never a repetition, "never something that you had seen before."

"There was always this inimitable honesty and this twinkle, this knowing sense that he had seen through it. He was bringing it to you with nothing that covered the purity of the intent,” Nair said.

"I will miss you so much Irrfan but you have left an extraordinary legacy of work because you always knew that you were special, that you had something that must be cherished, nourished and not fritted away. That's what you gave us, in each of your roles."

Nair also shared that the actor influenced numerous people and now she is looking forward to everyone touched by his work.

"You have left an inspired group of extraordinary actors across the subcontinent, who looked to you, your flame is still in them. That is my only sucker, as I keep going in a world without Irrfan, in a cinema without Irrfan, but thank you. There are no words for what you have given us," she added.

