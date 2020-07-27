'A Suitable Boy': William Dalrymple Reviews Mira Nair's Series, Calls It 'pitch Perfect'

On July 27, William Dalrymple, a Scottish historian and writer, took to his Twitter and reviewed Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy. William Dalrymple was all praises for the series as he wrote that A Suitable Boy has a very good opening episode. Congratulating Mira Nair, William Dalrymple further tweeted, "Lots of brave decisions & pitch perfect in a million ways. I watched with a room of people, half of whom knew India well & half of whom did not. All loved it." William also expressed his thoughts about Tabu's acting and called her 'magnetic'. His tweet ended with, "A hit."

William Dalrymple pens A Suitable Boy review

Very, very, very good opening episode for #ASuitableBoy. Congratulations @MiraPagliNair- lots of brave decisions & pitch perfect in a million ways. I watched with a room of people, half of whom knew India well & half of whom did not. All loved it. Tabu especially magnetic. A hit! — William Dalrymple (@DalrympleWill) July 26, 2020

William Dalrymple is known for his acclaimed writing. He has written books like The Anarchy, White Mughals, The Last Mughal, among many others. His books have received positive reviews from readers.

Film Director Sujoy Ghosh also penned his A Suitable Boy review. He wrote, "Watching the first ep of a suitable boy. really nice." In another tweet he wrote, "Really enjoyed the first episode of a suitable boy. so nicely done. and such a superb cast. Dil khush ho gaya."

really enjoyed the first episode of a suitable boy. so nicely done. and such a superb cast. dil khush ho gaya. — sujoy ghosh (@sujoy_g) July 26, 2020

The first episode of Mira Nair’s series A Suitable Boy premiered on BBC One on Sunday night and has been garnering positive reviews from fans. The show has an ensemble cast of Tanya Maniktala, Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Rasika Dugal, Randeep Hooda, Vinay Pathak, Ram Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Ranvir Shorey among others. A Suitable Boy is an adaptation of Vikram Seth's popular novel of the same name. Apart from these stars, A Suitable Boy also has a diverse cast of over 100 actors from India and around the world.

A Suitable Boy on Netflix

Mira Nair, who is known for critically-acclaimed films like Salaam Bombay, Monsoon Wedding, and The Namesake, made her television debut with the BBC drama. A Suitable Boy on Netflix chronicles the story of a 19-year-old university student Lata (Tanya) who grapples with her life surrounded by old traditions. Meanwhile, as she tackles her studies and the environment, she also has her overbearing mother who wants to find a suitable husband for her.

Talking about the crux of the gripping story, Mira Nair told a news daily that A Suitable Boy is a modern classic about a time when a country is finding its feet after the Independence. Calling it a 'massive yet intimate saga', Mira revealed that the story of the series is an extraordinary tale of love and friendship across class and certainly across religion. The director of the show also remarked that A Suitable Boy has been one of her favourite novels ever since the day it was written.

A Suitable Boy release date: July 26, 2020

