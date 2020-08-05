Miranda Lambert Speaks About Her Scripted Podcast, Says 'I Built A Career Telling Stories'

Miranda Lambert will soon be heard on a new podcast which will be scripted in nature. She will be acting in the podcast as well as producing it. The podcast will be a country musical titled “Make It Up As We Go” according to an American weekly magazine. Fans of the popular singer are quite excited to watch her on the new podcast as it is reportedly a whole new approach to storytelling. Fans are eager to hear Miranda Lambert on the podcast and have showered her with several positive comments ever since the announcement.

Miranda Lambert speaks about her upcoming scripted podcast

Make It Up As We Go is a scripted podcast and will tell the story of an aspiring female songwriter. The main lead will be played by actor Scarlett Burke. The story will revolve around this young and aspiring songwriter and her challenges. It will also showcase her pursuit of fame and the music industry in general. Miranda Lambert spoke about this new show that will be produced by her. She said that she has built a whole career for herself telling stories to people. She added that she tells stories through her music specifically.

Further on, Miranda Lambert said that she was drawn to the whole idea and the new form of storytelling with podcasts. She added that this was particularly something that she has not done before, thus, hinting that she would love to try something new and explore this new form of storytelling. Miranda Lambert spoke about the primary character and said that Scarlett Burke will be playing the lead in the upcoming podcast series. She added that as a singer and songwriter herself, she feels quite relatable to things mentioned in the script. She remarked that she can relate to certain aspects first hand which captivated her. She concluded by saying that it is the relatability and the captivation of the script that got her attention to do something like that. Fans of the Miranda Lambert and Scarlett Burke are equally excited to hear them perform and tell a whole new story in a different way altogether, according to the magazine.

