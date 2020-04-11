The Debate
From Katy Perry's Comment To Jackie Chan's Post, Here's What Happened In Hollywood

Hollywood News

From Katy Perry's comment on Ariana Grande's view to Jackie Chan's birthday wish, here is everything that happened in Hollywood this week. Read more.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
Katy Perry

This week a lot has happened in the Hollywood industry. Hollywood is a big industry and there has not been a single day when the industry has not made it to the headlines. Here are some of the major entertainment news of this week that is from April 05, 2020, to April 10, 2020. 

Here is a look at major Hollywood news of this week

Miranda Lambert's performance at home

Since the ACM awards for 2020 was rescheduled because of Coronavirus, the biggest stars in country music came together to put on a show for the audience. Singer Miranda Lambert performed from her home as she would have performed for the ACM Presents Our Country special. Check out the complete video shared by Miranda Lambert.

Jennifer Aydin tested positive for COVID-19

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin got tested positive for Coronavirus. The actor took to her Instagram to share a video where she explained her symptoms and the tests. She also revealed that she was doing much better later. Jennifer Aydin said that she had also lost her sense of taste and smell. Watch the full video below. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ᴊᴇɴɴɪғᴇʀ ᴀʏᴅɪɴ (@jenniferaydin) on

Adele may have to pay for spousal support 

The divorce between Simon Konecki and singer Adele was announced back in April 2019. But reportedly at that time, the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement. Due to this, Adele will have to pay spousal support to her ex-husband. Reportedly, the assets attained during the marriage are to be divided equally. That means singer Adele could lose a huge chunk of her fortune. According to reports, considering Adele's financial situation, she could be forced to lose about $170 million. 

Jackie Chan's birthday wish

Jackie Chan thanked all his fans and friends for the birthday wishes. On the other hand, the actor also made a birthday wish as he hoped for effective medication and a vaccine. Check out the tweet below.

Katy Perry wants Ariana Grande to keep her naturally curly hair. 

Ariana posted a video on her Instagram account where she showed off her natural curls. On this video, Katy Perry commented requesting Ariana to keep the same look even after quarantine. Watch the video below. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Here is what Katy Perry commented

katy perry

First Published:
COMMENT
