Miranda Lambert Tweets Old Pic With 'Tiger King', Later Posts 'Backstory' Amid Criticism

Miranda Lambert recently posted a throwback picture where she is posing along with Tiger King star Joe Exotic a.k.a. Joe Maldonado-Passage. The country singer later received major backlash for this post and also posted a clarification for the same. Miranda Lambert explained the "backstory" about her picture with Joe Exotic.

Miranda Lambert poses along with Joe Exotic in a throwback post

Netflix’s documentary Tiger King became the talk of the town within few days of its release. The docu-series talks about the life of Zoo owner Joe Exotic a.k.a. Joe Maldonado-Passage who is now serving a 22-year jail sentence. Even the entertainment industry seems to be talking about this Tiger King.

Recently, country singer Miranda Lambert posted a throwback picture with Joe Exotic on Twitter. In this picture, Miranda Lambert is not only posing with Joe but also his former zoo employee Kelci “Saff” Saffery, and Joe’s ex-partner John Finlay. While talking about this picture, Miranda wrote, “Here’s a little Monday memory for y’all #TigerKing #WayTooPrettyPrison.

But soon this picture started facing major backlash. Fans started tweeting to Miranda that Joe is not an innocent man. One fan said, “I’ve been a fan of yours for 10+ years, but he killed innocent and healthy tigers…” Another fan wrote, “Surprised that you would post this considering you love animals??? Odd!” This backlash led Miranda Lambert to provide clarification regarding this throwback picture.

Miranda wrote, “Backstory: During Hurricane Harvey, the MuttNation Team went to Houston to help relocate existing shelter dogs to free up shelter space for animals separated by their owners. MuttNation asked for volunteers who could transport some dogs from Houston to shelters in Oklahoma, where there was room and they could be treated and adopted.” Lambert further wrote, “Some guy named Joe volunteered his trailer and staff. Now I know it’s “Joe Exotic”.

Miranda Lambert also clarified, “I’ve never been to his zoo and I didn’t even know he had tigers. OBVIOUSLY I’d never condone animals being treated badly.” Take a look at Miranda Lambert’s tweet here.

