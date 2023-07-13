Mission Impossible 7 BO Collection Day 1: Tom Cruise's Film Beats John Wick 4, GOTG 3

Ahead of its release, Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible Dead Dead Reckoning Part I had huge anticipation riding on it. The movie hit the big screens in India on July 12 and is off to a good start at the box office. It will be interesting to see how much impact this Hollywood biggie will have on the business of Bollywood films.

Mission Impossible Dead Dead Reckoning Part I is the 7th installment in the franchise.

Tom Cruise as Ethan Hunt is seen battling AI in this new film.

It opened better than the last MI film, Fallout.

MI business grows in the evening

Despite opening on Wednesday, MI7 put up a healthy total of Rs 12.50 crore in languages in India. As per Sacnilk, the occupancy in cinema halls grew towards the evening. According to the website, the occupancy in IMAX theatres was over 50 percent as compared to around 12 percent in 2D screens. Major business came in from multiplex audience where the English version of the film did exceptionally well.

(Mission Impossible franchise stars Tom Cruise, Simonn Pegg and others | Image: Twitter)

With a Rs 12.50 crore opening, MI, riding on its brand and Tom Cruise's popularity in India, has managed to become the biggest Hollywood opener in India, beating the likes of John Wick 4, Spider-Man Across The Spider-Verse and Guardians Of The Galaxy 3.

MI release to affect Hindi films

Released on July 7, Vidya Balan starter Neeyat and Sanjay Pooran Singh directorial 72 Hoorain were not doing well at the box office. While Neeyat is struggling with Rs 6 core collection in six days, 72 Hoorain has emerged as a disaster with mere Rs 1.8 crore earnings. Satyaprem Ki Katha did capitalise due to a lack of competition from new releases, but it is expected that Tom Cruise's MI will affect the business of all three Hindi films.

Meanwhile, Cruise's film will look to do maximum business before July 21 when Barbie and Oppenheimer hit the big screen amid huge anticipation.

