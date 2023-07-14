Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Collection Day 2: Tom Cruise Starrer Earns Rs 21 Crore

Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part I was released on the big screens on July 12. It managed to emerge as the biggest opener for a Tom Cruise starrer in India. On its second day, the film managed to maintain its stronghold over the domestic box office.

Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning- Part I is the seventh film in the franchise.

The action thriller has some of the best stunts in the franchise, with Tom Cruise performing them.

Christopher McQuarrie is directing his 3rd MI film.

MI7 witnesses a minor drop

Despite being a Thursday, MI7 did not see a major drop in its collections. As per reports, it witnessed a drop of 25 percent, which is not much. After earning close to Rs 12.30 crore on its opening day, the Tom Cruise starrer minted close to Rs 9-9.50 crore on day 2, taking its total in India to Rs 21 crore in two days.

(Mission Impossible 7 stars Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise play thief and spy respectively | Image: Mission Impossible/Instagram)

It seems like MI7 will cross Rs 50 crore mark easily by the time its 1st weekend ends. Moreover, as per Sacnilk, MI7 is poised to cross the lifetime collection of Mission Impossible: Fallout (Rs 80 crore nett), which was released in 2018, in the opening week itself. With this, it will become the biggest grosser in the franchise in India.

IMAX shows draw audience

The maximum collection for the film has come from English 2D shows, followed by Hindi 2D shows. It has also been reported that the IMAX shows are also witnessing good footfalls, driving the business even further. Meanwhile, with the release of MI7, Hindi films like Neeyat, 72 Hoorain and Satyaprem Ki Katha have taken a beating.