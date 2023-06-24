Will Mission Impossible 7 Be The Last Time Tom Cruise Plays Ethan Hunt? Actor Says...

Tom Cruise will be seen portraying the role of Ethan Hunt in the Mission Impossible franchise Dead Reckoning Part One. On June 22, a premiere of the film happened at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. And during the premiere, Tom Cruise had a conversation with Entertainment Tonight where he talked about his character in the franchise.

3 things you need to know

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One will be released in theatres on July 12, 2023.

The film is helmed by Christopher McQuarrie.

During the premiere of the film, Tom Cruise revealed whether he will say goodbye to the franchise or not.

Tom Cruise reveals whether he will be playing Ethan Hunt for the last time

During an interview with an international publication, Tom Cruise addressed the question of whether he would be portraying his character for the final time. The actor expressed his desire to savor the present moment, stating, "You know, I can't tell you right now. I want to enjoy this moment right now, and it's Part One and Part 2."

(Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible part 7. | Image: Twitter)

During the premiere of the film, Tom Cruise discussed his highly anticipated project, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, describing it as a thrilling action-adventure movie that he eagerly anticipates. When asked about his collaboration with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie , Cruise highlighted their shared passion for movies and storytelling. He expressed their connection as a continuous narrative, filled with discussions about movies, action, and an ever-expanding collection of stories.

Tom Cruise refuses to do a stunt with a female co-star in MI

Mantis from Guardians of the Galaxy aka Pom Klementieff spoke with Entertainment Weekly and talked about an absurd moment she had with Cruise. In an action sequence, the Top Gun actor had to kick her in the stomach. However, she revealed that Cruise refused to go through with the scene. The actress detailed how she was fine getting kicked in the scene, but Cruise said no.