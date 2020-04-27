'Mission: Impossible 7' Release Delayed Due To Covid Outbreak, To Release In November 2021

To avoid the transmission of the global catastrophe, government officials, across the globe, are exercising every right in their authority to prevent local transmission of Coronavirus and have shut down public places like theatres and restaurants. As a result, many about-to-be-released films have been postponed until further notice. Recently, it was announced that Tom Cruise’s much-anticipated Mission: Impossible sequel have been postponed and the makers of the film are now eyeing a November 2021 release.

The much-awaited sequels to the highly successful franchise, Mission: Impossible 7 is now getting delayed due to the on-going global catastrophe. Reportedly, the officials at Paramount studios have now pushed the release of the seventh Mission Impossible film to November 19, 2021, and the eighth film to November 4, 2022. As per a report by a leading news publication, the seventh film was scheduled to be shot in Italy. However, the decision was dropped considering the unprecedented Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Check out the trailer of the last Mission: Impossible movie:

Other films that have taken a blow due to Coronavirus

Many studios, which had to delay the releases of their films, have now turned to the online streaming platforms, in the wake of the Coronavirus spread. Some of these films include Trolls World Tour, Emma, The Hunt and The Invisible Man. Recently, Netflix announced that it would be establishing a $100 million Coronavirus relief fund to aid the creative community. Kumail Nanjiani and Isa Rae's Lovebirds, too, has shifted to Netflix.

About the Coronavirus crisis

With more than 2.9 million people infected across the globe, Coronavirus pandemic has officially become a major public health crisis the world has witnessed in nearly 100 years. Claiming more than 2 lakhs lives globally, the US still remains a Coronavirus hotbed with more than a 9,50,000 positive cases, surpassing the national tallies of hard-hit countries like China, Italy, Germany and France combined. As per the recent reports by ICMR, India has recorded 26,496.

