Nicholas Hoult To Join 'Mission Impossible' Series Says, Director Christopher McQuarrie

Nicholas Hoult, who is famous for playing several roles over the years, will now be seen in the hit film franchise Mission Impossible. The director of the film, Christopher McQuarrie, took to his Instagram to confirm the news of Nicholas joining the film series.

It is speculated by fans that Nicholas Hoult will be seen in an important role in the film. Here is how they confirmed the news.

Nicholas Hoult to join the Mission Impossible series says, director Christopher McQuarrie:

Christopher McQuarrie, who has been at the helm of Mission Impossible since 2015, he has already directed two films for the series and will be seen directing the next two instalments of the Mission Impossible series. He took to his Instagram and shared a black-and-white poster of Nicholas Hoult and captioned the picture by writing “Say, @nicholashoult, care to raise a little hell?”

To which Nicholas Hoult responded by writing “Love to. Though why stop at a little?”.

What role Nicholas Hoult will play is still unknown, but major speculations suggest that he will be seen as the villain for the next two instalments of the film series. Tom Cruise will be returning as the secret agent Ethan Hunt. It is also said that the seventh and eighth film will be releasing back-to-back as they will also be shot back-to-back.

Hoult was reportedly supposed to play the son of Goose from Cruise’s Top Gun but due to some reason, he did not get the part. But this meet with Tom Cruise landed him a role in Top Gun: Maverick.

The next two Mission Impossible films are expected to release on July 23, 2021 and August 5, 2022. The story of the films is still unclear, but it is said that Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff will be seen in the films.

Image courtesy: Nicholas Hoult Instagram

