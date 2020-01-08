'Jobs' To 'Mission Impossible': 4 Times Hollywood Took To The Streets Of India To Shoot

Getting a tour of spectacular destinations abroad in Bollywood movies is the best feeling for many people. Starting years ago, this trend has been extensively followed, so much that the whole movies are filmed in foreign places nowadays.

Hollywood filmmakers are showing their interest in India for film shooting. Owing to the rich culture, vibrant colours and traditions, ace directors have churned out various movies and shot them in India.

Have a look at some of the Hollywood flicks that were shot in India:

1. Eat Pray Love

Eat Pray Love is based on Elizabeth Gilbert’s novel by the same name and features Julia Roberts. The lead actor travels across Italy, India, and Indonesia and to eat, seek spirituality or pray and finds love as per the movie title.

Julia’s character visits an Ashram in India to seek enlightenment. Eat Pray Love features parts of the capital city of Delhi and Pataudi in Haryana. She religiously follows the rules and regulations of Ashram Hari Mandir.

Also read: Anil Kapoor Reveals He Wanted To Play THIS Role In The Upcoming Film 'Malang'

2. Jobs

As the name says, this biographical drama movie is based on the life of Steve Jobs. Starring Ashton Kutcher in the lead role, Jobs also showcased the Apple founder’s visit in India.

It featured various parts of Delhi and Vrindavan. Several scenes were shot in Hauz Khas village, Safdarjung Madarsa, and captured Red Fort, and Chandni Chowk in New Delhi. This biopic provided Steve Job’s trek to the country back in 1974.

3. The Darjeeling Limited

This comedy-drama flick revolves around three brothers who reunite in India. They meet on the train to Darjeeling. Starring Owen Wilson, Jason Schwartzman and Adrien Brody as protagonists, The Darjeeling Limited focuses on the spiritual discovery of the brothers.

A major chunk of the movie is shot in Jodhpur. It also showcases cameo presence of Natalie Portman and Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan was also seen in a few scenes.

Also read: Malang: Maharashtra Police Uses Anil Kapoor's Video To Make A Point, His Reply Is A Winner

4. Mission Impossible

Some parts of Mission Impossible were shot in India. The climax scene of the Tom Cruise starrer was filmed in Bora Bazaar, Mumbai. Mission Impossible also featured Marine Drive and Colaba. Moreover, the movie starred Anil Kapoor as a business tycoon Brij Nath.

Also read: Anil Kapoor's Reply To Being Questioned About Kissing Scenes Will Make Fans Laugh Out Loud

Also read: Pom Klementieff, 'Mantis' From 'Guardians Of Galaxy' Joins Mission Impossible 7& 8

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.