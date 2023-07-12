Mission Impossible Star Tom Cruise Reacts To Internet's Love For His Running Scenes

Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible series features wide-ranging stunts. However, Ethan Hunt's running scenes seem to have a separate fan base. All MI films see Cruise in chase sequences and running seems to have become an integral part of the franchise. In a recent interview Cruise, reacted to the internet's love for his running scenes.

Tom Cruise's running scenes trend on social media

On the day MI: Dead Reckoning - Part 1 was released on the big screens, Twitter was flooded with snips of Tom Cruise running through the franchise. His popular MI: Ghost Protocol running sequence, in which he races against a desert storm, or the first MI film in which he ran down the steps started trending online.

Not just MI films, his running scenes from other films like Knight and Day, Collateral, All the Right Moves and other titles were also shared online and dubbed "best cinematic experience" by netizens.

Tom Cruise reacts to his running scenes

Tom Cruise has been doing press for MI: Dead Reckoning Part 1. In one of the interviews, he was asked if he was aware of the internet's obsession with his on-screen running. To this, he said, "No, I am not." Responding further, he added, "That's nice. That's very nice."

(Tom Cruise performs a bike stunt in Mission Impossible 7 | Image: Twitter)

When asked what aspects he loves most about the MI films, Cruise shared, "There are so many. It is very fun to make. It is very challenging. I love going to so many different locations. I love the cast. Every aspect of it. Coming up with the stories. And nights like these where we show up with the audiences."