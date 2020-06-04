'Modern Family' Star Fred Willard Died Of Cardiac Arrest: Reports

Fred Willard breathed his last on May 15, 2020. The actor, comedian and writer was 86-year-old. While the news of his demise spread all over the world, the cause of his death was a mystery at that time. Now finally, the cause of Fred’s demise is revealed. Read to know.

Fred Willard’s cause of death revealed

A news portal revealed that the immediate cause of Willard’s demise was cardiac arrest, which is mentioned on his death certificate. According to the reports, the underlying causes that are listed on the certificate are myelodysplastic syndrome, a blood disorder and coronary artery disease. The report also claims that Willard’s death certificates mention him as a veteran of the United States Armed Forces and that his career in the entertainment industry was 60 years long. Fred Willard is said to be buried at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles.

Fred Willard was most popular for his roles in Modern Family, Anchorman, This Is Spinal Tap and Everybody Loved Raymond. Although his career spanned for nearly 60 years, he did not appear in a leading role but was praised by the audiences for his small characters and improv comedy. He went on to become a four-time Emmy nominee for his roles in projects such as What’s Hot, What’s Not, Everybody Loves Raymond, Modern Family and The Bold and the Beautiful. Willard also lent his voice in Wall-E, the 2008 released animated film. He portrayed the character of Shelby Forthright, the CEO of the big box chain called Buy’nLarge. The actor passed away after two years of his wife, Mary Willard’s demise in 2018.

Following the news of Fred Willard’s death, his daughter, Hope Mulbarge paid a tribute to her father. She said that he passed away peacefully. Mulbarge mentioned that he kept moving, working and making everyone happy until the very end. She noted that they loved him very much and will miss him forever.

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis mentioned that they were lucky to have had a talent like Fred Willard among them. She even mentioned that having him was a gift, in a public statement, according to a news portal. In conclusion, the actor thanked Fred for the laughs that he provided throughout the years through his work. Steve Carell tweeted, “Fred Willard was the funniest person that I've ever worked with. He was a sweet, wonderful man.” [sic]. Willard’s last work is Space Force on Netflix which features Carell in the lead.

