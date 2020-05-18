Fred Willard Family Speaks About 'Modern Family' Actor's Death At Age 86

Fred Willard was one of the comedic actors who was adored by many fans. The actor was known for his improvisations in comedy. It was this trait of his which kept him in the industry for more than 50 years. Fred Willard is known for his work in Modern Family, This is Spinal Tap, Anchorman and Best in Show. Fred has now left the world at 86 years of age.

Family speaks about 'Modern Family' actor's death at age 86

Also Read | 'Modern Family's' Ariel Winter Reveals How She Chopped The Top Of Her Thumb Off

According to a news portal, Fred Willard’s daughter spoke to them in an interview and in a statement talked about her father's demise. Hope Mulbarger, daughter of Fred Willard, mentioned that her dad had a peaceful death. According to a news portal, Fred Willard died of natural causes. She mentioned that Fred kept moving on and working towards keeping the family happy until the end. Hope also added saying that the family is indeed going to miss him very much and will love and cherish his memories forever.

Also Read | Neha Sharma's Hilarious Lip Sync Video Has A 'Modern Family' Twist | Watch

Fred Willard never was a leading man; however, his small show-stealing appearances were something that was loved by the audiences very much. It was due to this popularity and love from fans that Fred Willard went on to become a four-time Emmy nominee for his roles in various projects such as What’s Hot, What’s Not, Everybody Loves Raymond, Modern Family and The Bold and the Beautiful. Fred Willard also lent his voice to the 2008 film Wall-E. Fred played the character of Shelby Forthright who was the CEO of the big box chain called Buy’nLarge.

Also Read | If 'Modern Family' Is Made In India, THESE Are The Actors Who Could Star In It

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis mentioned that they were lucky to have had a talent like Fred Willard among them. She even mentioned that having him was a gift, in a public statement, according to a news portal. In conclusion, the actor thanked Fred for the laughs that he provided throughout the years through his work. Fred Willard passes away just 2 years after his wife’s demise, who passed away at the age of 71. She too was a four-time Emmy Award nominee as a playwright and TV Writer.

Fred Willard was the funniest person that I've ever worked with. He was a sweet, wonderful man. — Steve Carell (@SteveCarell) May 16, 2020

And in the midst of sadness I say goodbye to two wonderful comedians and actors who made me forget about the bullshit for awhile. So long Fred Willard and Jerry Stiller. Am thankful I can always see your work. — Lewis Black (@TheLewisBlack) May 17, 2020

I am sad to say goodbye to Fred Willard, who was still the funniest of men at age 86. Here's what turned out to be our last moment on-air together… pic.twitter.com/inDZVtls6v — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 16, 2020

Also Read | Unseen Pic Of The Day: Kareena-Saif's This Wedding Pic Will Give You 'Modern Family' Vibes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.