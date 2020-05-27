Netflix's 'Space Force' Starring Steve Carell Early Reviews Out On Rotten Tomatoes

Space Force is an upcoming comedy web series starring Steve Carell in the lead. Created by The Office colleagues Greg Daniels and Carell, it will premiere on Netflix by May end. The show has opened up to mostly early negative reviews and has low score Rotten Tomatoes. Read to know more.

Also Read | Steve Carell Starrer Space Force's New Trailer Out; Netflix Show Promises Fun And Chaos

Space Force Debuts Rotten with mostly negative reviews

Space Force is will soon available for streaming on Netflix. However, early reviews of the show have arrived and Space Force has debuted rotten on Tomatometer with a score of 50% from 26 critics to date.

The overall review on the site read, “An all-star cast and blockbuster-worthy special effects aren't enough to keep Space Force's uneven blend of earnestness and satire from spinning quickly out of comedic orbit.”[sic]. Audience score for the same is yet to come on the website.

Beside Rotten Tomatoes, earlier reviews of the show have started to pour in on social media as well. Space Force has received mix reviews on Twitter and has been criticised for not offering great laughs. However, Steve Carell’s performance has been appreciated. Check out a few reviews.

"Propelled by Carrell & Malkovich’s wonderful dynamic, Space Force excels in the quieter, more heartfelt moments – much like Daniel’s previous sitcom Parks & Recreation."



Check out our ⭐⭐⭐ review of comedy #SpaceForce, which is out on Netflix on Friday https://t.co/1ep1CN4f8s — We Have a Hulk (@wehaveahulkpod) May 26, 2020

Do not listen to the reviews on this one because Space Force is absolutely hilarious.



It's literally if you took Michael Scott from The Office gave him a gruff military voice and put him in charge of a military base. It's comedy gold!!!#SpaceForce https://t.co/iMN7MVIuR2 — The Moonlight Warrior 🌙 (@BlackMajikMan90) May 26, 2020

I reviewed 'Space Force', which hits Netflix Friday. I mostly liked it! The tone is tricky, but the Carell/Malkovich chemistry is fun and Ben Schwartz is an absolute assassin with his line readings.https://t.co/pClXwTukB5 — Adam Chitwood (@adamchitwood) May 26, 2020

Space nerds are going to love Space Force. It's hilarious. A lot of the jokes are spot on. But the details ... Anyway here's a mostly spoiler-free look at what the show gets right, and what it gets very wrong.https://t.co/h4oXdOEUHg — Eric Berger (@SciGuySpace) May 26, 2020

SPACE FORCE isn’t a complete misfire, but it’s clear that Greg Daniels and Steve Carell aren’t entirely sure what kind of show they want to make, which results in a messy mix of inconsistently funny workplace comedy and frustrating, distracting family drama. Here’s my review: https://t.co/P8jHyuP5ar — Ethan Anderton (@Ethan_Anderton) May 26, 2020

For all the money and stars that "Space Force" has, it really should be better than Fine. But it's not! Oh well. https://t.co/Ay6Kchek0f — Caroline Darya Framke (@carolineframke) May 26, 2020

Also Read | Steve Carell Says He Agreed To Do Netflix's 'Space Force' Because Of Its Title

Space Force centres on a group of people tasked with establishing the sixth branch of the United States Armed Forces, the United States Space Force. Sceptical but dedicated, Officer Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado. There he and a colourful team of scientists and 'Spacemen' are tasked by the White House with getting American footsteps on the moon again in a hurry and achieving total space dominance.

Nowhere to go but up. pic.twitter.com/EhP8CLN9S9 — Space Force (@realspaceforce) May 12, 2020

Also Read | Lisa Kudrow Joins Steve Carell In Netflix's Space Force, Reveals Release Date

In an interview with a daily, Steve Carell revealed that he said yes to the show based on its titled. He added that Netflix had this premise that he and Greg Daniels thought might make a funny show and said the idea made everyone laugh in a meeting. He stated that it was really based on nothing, except the title that made everybody laugh. So they were off and running with the show which is a workplace comedy series.

Space is... hard. Space Force is... launching May 29th. pic.twitter.com/Jv2Zsr3ehb — Space Force (@realspaceforce) May 19, 2020

Also Read | 'The Office' Fame Steve Carell's 'Space Force' Trailer Promises A Hilarious Space Race

Space Force stars Steve Carell as General Mark R Naird, Chief of Space Operations with John Malkovich as Dr Adrian Mallory, Ben Schwartz as F Tony Scarapiducc (Secretary of the Air Force), Diana Silvers as Erin Naird and Tawny Newsome as Angela Ali. The cast also includes Jimmy O Yang, Alex Sparrow, Lisa Kudrow, Jane Lynch, Don Lake, Noah Emmerich and Late Fred Willard in his last television performance. Space Force Season 1 consists of ten episodes and will stream on Netflix from May 29, 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.