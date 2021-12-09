'Money Heist' Fame Úrsula Corberó Opens Up About Her Hilarious Encounter With Madonna

Spanish show Money Heist has a worldwide fan following and there is no doubt about that. Not just the show, but its cast also have millions of fans, which also include some international legendary stars. During her recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Úrsula Corberó, who essayed Tokyo in Money Heist, opened up about her brief interaction with American singing legend Madonna, who not only confess she was a fan of the show, but also surprised her by revealing her favourite character.

After the release of Money Heist's last season's final part, Úrsula Corberó made her first TV appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. As per a snippet shared by the show's Instagram handle, Úrsula Corberó was seen narrating her experience of meeting Madonna on a flight. Úrsula Corberó revealed she met the International star during a layover in London.

Corberó shared Madonna started tieing her shoes in her (Corberó's) seat. Star-struck Corberó did not move as Madonna then told her that she was a fan. Revealing how it happened, Úrsula Corberó said, " She said, 'I'm sorry, I just wanted to say I'm a huge fan of you. I love Money Heist and Tokyo is my favourite character." Later, seeing Corberó's stunned reaction, Madonna asked her if she knows her to which Corberó responded, "Of course I know who you are. You're f****** Madonna."

How did Madonna help Corberó board her flight?

In her conversation with the show host, Úrsula Corberó further revealed that it was because of Madonna that she could taker her flight home. The actor revealed after her brief conversation with Madonna, she received a text message from her. The text read, "Darling, you forgot your passport in your seat. The stewardess has it." Jimmy Fallon was seemingly amazed by Madonna's gesture and also sent her love.

About Money Heist

The Spanish show Money Heist, aka La Casa de Papel, is currently streaming on Netflix. The show's plot follows Professor, a mastermind, who brings some ace burglars with a criminal history together to pull off the world's biggest heist. The show stars Alvaro Morte, Úrsula Corberó, Pedro Alonso, Itziar Ituno, Miguel Herran, Jaime Lorente, Alba Flores and more. The show recently came to an end after the second part of its fifth season.

Image: Instagram/@ursulolita/@madonna