Monica Bellucci's Best Looks From Movies Like James Bond And Matrix

Monica Bellucci was recently seen in Paris where she was attending the screening of an HBO documentary Very Ralph. The documentary that was screened in Paris was about the fashion designer Ralph Lauren. Monica Bellucci was seen with Isabelle Adjani, Marisa Berenson, and Laetitia Casta. They were seen at the famous 18th-century Hôtel Marcel Dassault of Paris. In the party where everyone was seen in cocktail dresses and dark suits, Ralph Lauren was seen in a red and black pit-crew jacket which was embroidered with patches. The Matrix star Monica Bellucci was seen in a long-sleeved black gown. Here are a few of her best movie looks.

Monica Bellucci's best looks from her movies

Monica Bellucci in The Matrix Revolution

In this movie, Monica Bellucci was seen as the wife of a rogue program named Merovingian. She was seen in a red leather jacket flaunting her body. She had tied her hair in a ponytail behind her head. It is a sleek ponytail and she was also wearing a silver choker, completing her look.

Monica Bellucci in The Matrix Reloaded

In this second Matrix movie, we can see Monica Bellucci in a while one-piece bodycon dress. It has a peplum-like design and she looks beautiful in the dress. She helps Neo, played by Keanu Reeves, get hold of the key maker so that he can stop the matrix and stop the rule of machines over humans.

Monica Bellucci in James Bond Spectre

Monica Bellucci is Lucia Sciarra in #SPECTRE, November 20. Book your tickets NOW! https://t.co/v4avrzBxXh pic.twitter.com/T0SuqXxHnm — Sony Pictures India (@SonyPicsIndia) November 18, 2015

In this movie, Monica Bellucci was Lucia, the wife of a Spectre agent Marco Sciarra. She was seen romancing 007. She was seen in a dress appropriate for the death of her husband. She was wearing a mask to hide her emotions of sorrow. She was also seen In lingerie while she romanced Bond.

Monica Bellucci in Mission Cleopatra

In the movie Mission Cleopatra, Monica Bellucci is seen as the Egyptian Pharaoh Cleopatra. The look is inspired by the paintings and sculptures of the last Egyptian active ruler of the Ptolemaic Kingdom of Egypt. She wore a crown that seemed like the crown Cleopatra used to wear and the outfits were close to those of the Egyptian civilization dating back to 30 B.C.

