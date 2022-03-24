'Moon Knight': Things To Remember Before Watching The Oscar Isaac Starrer Upcoming Show

Marvel Studios is all set to welcome a brand new superhero to the MCU in less than a week. Oscar Isaac will make his MCU debut with the upcoming series Moon Knight by playing the titular role. The show is less than a week away and the buzz among fans is skyrocketing. While Moon Knight is a new character in the MCU, its story has been widely described in Marvel comics. Before watching the upcoming show, here are some points to remember.

He suffers from Dissociative Identity Disorder

After returning from Egypt, Marc Spector developed two other identities to help him with his superhero duties. Steven Grant, his second identity, is a millionaire who funds his gadgets and costumes. The third identity is Jake Lockley, is a cab driver who gathers information about his targets. However, Marc's traumatic past and Khonshu's spirit in him led him to Dissociative Identity Disorder.

His character is intense

Moon Knight is a much more intense character than any other in the MCU. Marc Spector's history is also very tragic as he grew up as the son of a Rabbi and joined Marines later. He joined the CIA with his brother Randall, who also murdered Spector's girlfriend Lisa. His Dissociative Personality Disorder add to the intensity of his character.

His arch-enemy is his brother, Randall

Marc Spector's brother resurfaced as Shadow Knight as he survived a grenade that Marc had thrown on him. Randall also killed Spector's girlfriend, due to which Spector seeks revenge from him.

Moon Knight also joins Avengers

Although for a brief period of time, Moon Knight was once an avenger as he joined the West Coast Avengers. He helped them through ancient Egypt in exchange for Hawkeye to design new weapons for him. However, this did not last long as his mental state fought against Khonshu's spirit which made him an unstable partner. He left the team as he disagreed with the Avengers' view on killing. He further joins Secret Avengers with Captain America.

More about Moon Knight

The upcoming series will see Oscar Isaac play the role of Moon Knight, who believes he has been gifted powers and a purpose by the Egyptian God Khonshu. Ethan Hawke will play the lead antagonist Arthur Harrow in the upcoming show. The series is set to release on March 30 on Disney+.

Image: Instagram/@marvelstudios