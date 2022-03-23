Oscar Isaac Describes His Marvel Character Moon Knight In Three Words: Watch

Marvel Studios is all set to welcome a brand new superhero to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a week. Oscar Isaac is all set to bring Moon Knight to Disney+ in a week and the buzz among fans is already skyrocketing. While Moon Knight is a new character in MCU, its stories are widely described in Marvel comics. As Oscar Isaac recently graced the red carpet of Moon Knight's launch event in Hollywood, he described his role in three words.

Hollywood star Oscar Isaac recently graced the red carpet of Moon Knight's launch event with his co-stars and makers of the series. The actor looked dapper in an all-brown outfit, which had a shirt, matching pants and a long coat. While he stole the show with his look and also interacted with his fans, the actor answered a few questions about his upcoming show and the new character.

As per the social media handles of Marvel Studios, Oscar Isaac, along with Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy, talked about the show and its characters. When asked to describe his role as Moon Knight in three words, Oscar Isaac said, "rage, vengeance, shame." Watch the actor's answer below.

The stars of Marvel Studios' #MoonKnight describe their characters in three words. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/ew7zxRARSV — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 23, 2022

On the other hand, Ethan Hawke was a bit playful with his answer. The actor will play the lead antagonist Arthur Harrow in the upcoming series. Talking about his role, he said, "devilishly handsome stud." May Calamawy said, "She is feisty, she is adventurous and she's also vulnerable," describing her role as Layla El-Faouly.

Oscar Isaac was also asked the one thing he is most excited for fans to see in Moon Knight. The actor revealed he is eager for the world to see the journey of this new character in the MCU. He said, "I am most excited for them to go on the journey to see that there is this new bizarre character named Moon Knight."

Oscar Isaac, May Calamawy and Ethan Hawke share what they are most excited for fans to see in Marvel Studios' #MoonKnight (1/3) pic.twitter.com/fLIM5fVEkx — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 23, 2022

Details about Moon Knight

Moon Knight will mark the fifth web series in the MCU after WandaVision, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, Loki and Hawkeye. The series will see Oscar Isaac playing the MCU hero, who has a dark side and battles split personality disorder. The series is all set to hit Disney+ on March 30, 2022.

Image: Twitter/@MarvelStudios