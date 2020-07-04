Morena Baccarin Hopes To Be 'Deadpool 3' To Know What Trouble Ryan & She Can Get Into

Morena Baccarin is one of the most well-known actors in Hollywood. She is best known for her role as Deadpool's love interest Vanessa in the film Deadpool. The actor recently appeared in an episode of Jordan Peele's sci-fi anthology series The Twilight Zone season 2. She recently gave an interview to a news portal where she revealed a few details about her character and also what she hopes to do post coronavirus pandemic.

During the interview, Baccarin said that she loved the show and her character in it. She also said that for her, she felt the story was very compelling and mind-bending and it also asked some interesting questions that are sure to leave people stunned.

Talking about her role in the much-acclaimed film Deadpool, the actor is hoping that her character in the film comes back (Vanessa). She also said that if Deadpool 3 is made, she would want to see what trouble she and Wade (Ryan Reynolds) could get into next. And seems like it is not just the actor is waiting for the film, fans and movie buffs are also rooting for the film.

Morena Baccarin revealed that she has been spending time with her family in the US. The actor also said that once things get back to normal she looks forward to taking a vacation with her kids in Brazil or somewhere tropical. She revealed that she is missing the beaches and also she can’t wait to get back to work.

During the lockdown, the actor has been quite active on social media and is treating fans with several pictures, videos and throwback posts. Take a look at a few posts below.

Also read | Ryan Reynolds Starrer 'Deadpool 2' BTS Bloopers Video Will Leave You In Splits; See Here

Also read | Where Are Floaties In Fortnite: All Deadpool Floatie Locations At Yacht

About The Twilight Zone

Created by Simon Kinberg, Jordan Peele and Marco Ramirez, the series The Twilight Zone also stars Jordan Peele, David Epstein and Kelly Ann Woods in pivotal roles. The series is about an updated version of the classic anthology series featuring a variety of science fiction, mystery, and horror stories. The second season of the series premiered on June 25, 2020, and has been receiving praise from fans and viewers.

Also read | Ryan Reynolds' Video While Getting His Makeup Done As 'Deadpool' Is Unmissable; Watch

Also read | Michael Bay And Ryan Reynolds To Collaborate For 'Deadpool Kills The X-Men Universe'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.