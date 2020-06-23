Ryan Reynolds' Video While Getting His Makeup Done As 'Deadpool' Is Unmissable; Watch

Ryan Reynolds played the role of an American superhero in the film Deadpool, a character with the same name. Deadpool is a superhero character adapted from Marvel comics. Ryan Reynolds was seen in a suit in most of the scenes in the movie, while in some scenes he was seen as a man with mutant abilities and a scarred physical appearance.

For his scarred appearance in the film, Ryan Reynolds spent hours in the makeup room. Watch this hilarious prank video Ryan Reynolds pulled on his team of makeup artists.

Ryan Reynolds pulls a prank on his makeup artists

Ryan Reynolds played the role of Wade Wilson in Deadpool, who has been given mutant abilities that turns him into an anti-hero. He wears a mask throughout the film to hide his scars. The scarred look of Ryan Reynolds was, however, was done using makeup. In the video, Ryan Reynolds seemed to have pulled a prank on Bill Corse and his team. The time-lapse video shows that Ryan Reynolds sat for the makeup at around 6:00 am in the morning and the makeup was done in 3-4 hours.

But just when Ryan Reynolds’ makeup was done, he realised something was wrong about the makeup and took off the makeup from his face, which left his makeup team disappointed. The latter posted this video on his YouTube channel. In one of his interviews, Ryan Reynolds mentioned that his full body makeup took nearly 8-9 hours after which he was not able to sit or lie down. The molten-looking skin of Wade Wilson was done by Bill Corso and his team.

Speaking about his experience of doing Ryan Reynolds’ makeup, he said that during the first movie, it was difficult for them to do his makeup because he had a beard. While in Deadpool 2, Ryan Reynolds had a clean-shaven look, so it was easier for them to do the makeup. He also spoke about how Ryan Reynolds had a sporting nature and remained patient during the makeup. The film Deadpool received positive reviews from the critics and also became financially successful.

