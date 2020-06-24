Michael Bay And Ryan Reynolds To Collaborate For 'Deadpool Kills The X-Men Universe'?

Deadpool has been Ryan Reynolds' homegrown film franchise since he had been actively pursuing to get the first film made for over a decade. With Disney's acquisition of Fox, the X-Men set of characters, including Deadpool, have returned back to Marvel and are expected to be an exciting inclusion in the MCU canon by many fans. Various reports had previously suggested that only Ryan's Deadpool will be making a shift to the MCU with the other X-Men characters getting rebooted with fresh faces, but now, the latest rumours doing the rounds on the internet is suggesting something else.

'Deadpool kills the X-Men universe'?

This may not be set in stone, but various reports are suggesting that Michael Bay (Bad Boys, Transformers) is in talks with Marvel to direct the third Deadpool film. This film was apparently pitched by Ryan Reynolds to Marvel back in 2019 which revolves around Deadpool killing all the characters from the previous X-Men cinematic franchise. It is not totally clear whether it will be a standalone Deadpool film in the future or the next Deadpool 3.

If this film gets the nod from Disney execs, it will mark the second collaboration between director Michael Bay and Reynolds. The duo had previously worked together in the 2019 film 6 Underground which was made on a massive budget of $150 million. Deadpool kills the X-Men universe does not sound a bit of stretch as a comic book series titled Deadpool Kills The Marvel Universe is considered to be one of the best graphic novels with the character of Wade Wilson/Deadpool.

Back in an interview with a news portal in May 2020, Ryan had spoken about how being at Marvel now has suddenly expanded the horizon for his character to explore. But, he doesn't feel like an insider to the system of Marvel as it is all new to him and his creative team behind Deadpool. The actor believes that when and if he gets to make a third Deadpool film, he might get a better understanding of how the interconnected films are made. He hopes that Disney allows the character to 'play in the sandbox' of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the near future.

