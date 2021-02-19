'Mortal Kombat' Movie 2021 Cast: List Of Actors Starring In The Action Fantasy Film

Mortal Kombat is an upcoming martial arts fantasy film that will mark the directorial debut of Simon McQuoid. The movie is written by Greg Russo, and Dave Callaham is set to arrive in theatres on April 16, 2021. It is bankrolled by James Wan, Todd Garner, Simon McQuoid and E. Bennett Walsh. Read along and have a look at its ensemble cast.

Mortal Kombat movie 2021 cast

Lewis Tan

Lewis Tan plays the role of Cole Young in the movie. The British actor is also a martial artist, and popularly known for his roles of Zhou Cheng in Iron Fist, Gaius Chau in Into the Badlands, Lu Xin Lee in Wu Assassins and Shatterstar in Deadpool 2. Tan is also credited for the stunts in the movies, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift as well as Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End.

Jessica McNamee

Jessica McNamee is playing the role of Sonya Blade in the upcoming action film. The actor shot to fame after she appeared in Home and Away, and Packed to the Rafters. She played the role of Theresa Kelley, a patrol officer in the show Sirens. Some of her acclaimed movie roles include The Vow, Chips and Battle of the Sexes.

Josh Lawson

Mortal Kombat will see Josh Lawson play the role of Kano. The actor is known for playing the lead role in the Australian comedy film Any Questions for Ben? The actor was also a part of the movies The Campaign, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues and Crave.

Tadanobu Satō

Popularly known by his stage name, Tadanobu Asano, the actor will be seen playing the role of Raiden in the movie. The actor is famous for his roles in films like Electric Dragon 80.000 V, Ichi the Killer, Bright Future, Zatoichi, Last Life in the Universe, Survive Style 5+, The Taste of Tea, Mongol, Battleship, and 47 Ronin.

Supporting cast of Mortal Kombat 2021

The supporting cast of Mortal Kombat includes Mehcad Brooks playing Major Jackson "Jax" Briggs, Ludi Lin playing Liu Kang, Chin Han playing Shang Tsung, Joe Taslim playing Bi-Han / Sub-Zero, Hiroyuki Sanada playing Hanzo Hasashi / Scorpion, Max Huang playing Kung Lao, Sisi Stringer playing Mileena, Daniel Nelson playing Kabal, Elissa Cadwell playing Nitara, Matilda Kimber playing Emily Young and Laura Brent playing Alison Young.

