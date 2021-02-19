James Bond Cast: Will Daniel Craig Return As The Iconic Spy After 'No Time To Die'?

Daniel Craig starrer new James Bond movie No Time To Die's release was recently pushed to October 2021. The actor portrayed the iconic character of James Bond in Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015). It has been stated that No Time to Die will be Craig's swansong as James Bond. Read on to know more about the James Bond cast and whether the fans would see Daniel Craig return to character after No Time To Die.

Will Daniel Craig play James Bond for another 007 movie?

A few months ago, in an interview with Esquire, Daniel Craig called the character of James Bond “sexist” adding that he tries his best to portray the role in the least sexist way possible. Craig told BBC that he felt relieved leaving the franchise behind him. When asked what he would miss the most, he said that money will be the only thing he'll miss as the franchise left him a very rich man.

The James Bond movie No Time To Die will mark the end of the 52-year old actor's stint as James Bond, the role he played for 4 movies in a span of 15 years. No Time To Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who is known for his 2015 Netflix film Beasts of No Nation. The No Time To Die plot follows James Bond who is recruited to rescue a kidnapped scientist but finds himself on the trail of a mysterious villain. However a report on express.uk suggest that it is likely that Craig might continue the role as there is no certainty about him leaving the franchise until a new person is announced as the iconic spy.

A look into No Time to Die's cast

Apart from Daniel Craig as the main protagonist, No Time to Die's cast includes Rami Malek as Bond’s adversary Safin, Lashana Lynch as a new 007 agent and Léa Seydoux returns as the Bond girl. Actors including Madeleine Swann. Ana de Armas, Billy Magnussen, are also among the new cast entrants with Ben Whishaw (Q), Christoph Waltz (Ernst Stavro Blofeld), Ralph Fiennes (M), Jeffrey Wright (Felix Tanner), and Naomie Harris (Eve Moneypenny) reprising their roles from the previous Bond films.

The 25th James Bond movie was supposed to release last year in April and was pushed by a year. It has yet again been delayed from its previously scheduled April 2021 release date to October 8, 2021, according to MGM.

