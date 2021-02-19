James Gunn Shares First Set Photos From 'Peacemaker' Series Featuring John Cena And Others

Peacemaker is an upcoming DC Comics series on HBO Max. Created by James Gunn, it has John Cena in the titular role as he reprises his The Suicide Squad character. The production on the project has commenced and the first Peacemaker photos from the sets are out.

Also Read | John Cena To Stars In 'The Suicide Squad' Spinoff Series As 'Peacemaker' For HBO Max

James Gunn shares set pictures from the Peacemaker series

James Gunn is quite active on his Twitter handle and keeps his fans updated on his projects. He is currently working on the Peacemaker series. The filmmaker has shared the first Peacemaker photos as it starts shooting. It features John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Chris Conrad, and Chukwudi Iwuji from the Peacemaker cast. They are seen sitting outside a trailer house. Cena is seen wearing his superhero costume. Take a look at the pictures below.

Also Read | Alison Araya And Lenny Jacobson Join John Cena's HBO Max Series 'Peacemaker'

Also Read | James Gunn Shares 'Peacemaker' Series Starring John Cena Has Started Filming

Peacemaker will be an eight-episode series on HBO Max. It is said to explore the origins of John Cena’s character, a guy who believes in peace at any cost – no matter how many people he must kill to get it. Peacemaker cast also features Robert Patrick, Lochlyn Munro, Annie Chang, Alison Arya, Lenny Jacobson, and Christopher Heyerdahl. Other The Suicide Squad cast and characters might also appear in a cameo role in the spinoff show.

The show is bankrolled by HBO Max. Plot details are under wraps, but it is said that the show will dive into the roots of Christopher Smith's incarnation of Peacemaker. James Gunn and The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran will serve as executive producers, with John Cena as co-executive producer. It is scheduled to arrive in January 2022.

Incredibly grateful to work with such talented folks under the direction of our writer/director @JamesGunn on @DCPeacemaker. Working with this team (and these questionable lawn ornaments) makes every day on set fun ... cannot wait for you all to see! @HBOMax https://t.co/Tx2LRMrenv — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 18, 2021

Also Read | John Cena Says He "almost Puked" While Filming A Complicated Scene In 'The Suicide Squad'

Before Peacemaker, John Cena will be seen as the character in The Suicide Squad. Its cast includes Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Idris Elba, David Dastmalchian, Alice Braga, Daniela Melchior, Flula Borg, Stephen Blackheart, Storm Reid, Juan Diego Botto, Mayling Ng, Peter Capaldi, Joaquín Cosío, Nathan Fillion, Mikaela Hoover, Pete Davidson, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Jennifer Holland, Tinashe Kajese, Julio Ruiz, and Michael Rooker. The movie is currently scheduled to release on August 6, 2020, in theatres and on HBO Max in the US.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.