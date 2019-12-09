Movies For Which Judi Dench Has Won Or Was Nominated For In BAFTA Awards

Judi Dench best known for her role in James Bond movies has won many awards. The two-time Golden Globe Award winner has been nominated for almost all the major awards including the Emmy and the Academy Awards. She has won an Academy Award, a Tony Award and has been nominated for four times for an Emmy award. She has won many prestigious awards and has been creatively satisfied throughout her career. Let’s have a look at all the times the James Bond actor was nominated for and won the BAFTA awards.

The list of nominations and wins at BAFTA awards

Nominations

In the year 1985, Judi Dench was nominated for the category of the Best Actress in a Supporting Role for the movie Wetherby. However, she did not win the award that year but went on to win the award for the same category the year after. In 1987, her movie 84 Charing Cross Road also landed her a role for the same category. Despite being nominated, she failed to win the award that year. The movie Chocolat in 2000 gave her the opportunity to win in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category, however, she was not declared the winner. In the next year, her role in the movie The Shipping News landed her in the same category, although she went on lose the award as a supporting actor for the film, she won the leading actor awards for the movie. In 2011 and in 2012, she was nominated for her movies My Week with Marilyn and Skyfall respectively in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category. She did not take home the BAFTA Award for the same.

Judi Dench was nominated for the category of Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role in the 2005 movie Mrs Henderson Presents. She did not win the award that year. The very next year, her movie Notes on a Scandal also helped her secure a nomination in the same category at the BAFTA awards. However, she did not win the award. In 2013, she was nominated in the category of Best Actress in a Leading Role for her movie Philomena. She failed to take home the BAFTA award that year.

Wins

Judi Dench’s first BAFTA award win was in the year 1965 for her movie Four in the Morning. She won the awards in the category Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles. In the year 1986, she won the BAFTA award in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category for her movie A Room with a View. She went on to win another award in the same category for her movie A Handful of Dust in 1988. Her iconic role in the movie Shakespeare in Love also won her the BAFTA award in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category in 1998.

Judi Dench has been the recipient of the BAFTA Award in the Best Actress in a Leading Role category on various occasions. She won her first BAFTA Award in the category in 1997 for her movie Mrs Brown. She also won the award in the same category for her movie Iris in 2001.

