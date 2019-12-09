Judi Dench: Best Of Her Films That Received Academy Award Nominations And Wins

Judi Dench made her professional debut in 1957 with the Old Vic Company. She is famous for her roles in Shakespearean plays including Lady Macbeth, Juliet and Ophelia. She has been a part of the industry for over six decades now and has received multiple nominations. Here are her films that received an Academy Award nomination and wins.

All the Judi Dench films that received Academy Nomination and Wins

Mrs. Brown

This is a 1997 British drama which marks the debut of Gerard Butler. The film also stars Billy Connolly, Geoffrey Palmer, Antony Sher and Dench. She was nominated for the Best Actress category for this one. The film revolves around Queen Victoria who finds solace in her trusted servant after the death of her husband but the relationship also brings scandal and turmoil.

Shakespeare in Love

This film is a 1998 British romantic period drama directed by John Madden. The film stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Joseph Fiennes, Geoffery Rush and more. A young Shakespeare who is out of ideas and out for cash meets the love of his life and gets inspired to write one of his most famous plays. Dench won in the Best Supporting Actress category for this one.

Chocolat

Starring Juliette Binoche, Judi Dench, Alfred Molina and more, the film is directed by Lasse Hallstrom. Based on a novel, the plot revolves around a woman and her daughter who open a chocolate shop in a small French village that shakes up the morality of the community. Judi Dench received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

Iris

This is a biopic based on the real-life romance of Iris Murdoch and her husband John Bayley. The story follows her from her student days through her battle with Alzheimer’s disease. The film stars Judi Dench, Kate Winslet and Jim Broadbent. Dench received a nomination for the Best Actress category.

Mrs. Henderson Presents

Directed by Stephen Frears, the film stars Dench, Bob Hoskins and Christopher Guest. The plot revolves around Laura Henderson who buys an old London theatre and reopens it as the Windmill, a performance hall which goes down in history for its all-nude revues. The actor received a nomination for the Best Actress category.

Notes on a Scandal

Starring Cate Blanchett, Judi Dench, Andrew Simpson and more, the film is directed by Richard Eyre. The plot revolves around a veteran high school teacher befriends a younger art teacher who is having an affair with one of her 15-year old students. However, the teacher’s interest also goes well beyond the idea of platonic friendship. Dench received a nomination for the Best Actress category for this as well.

Philomena

Starring Dench, Steve Coogan, Sophie Kennedy Clark, the film is directed by Stephen Frears. The story revolves around a weary political journalist who picks up the story of a woman’s search for a son who was taken away from her decades ago. She received a nomination in the Best Actress category for this one.

