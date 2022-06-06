Ms Marvel: Release Date, Time, Trailer, Cast, Where And Where To Watch Marvel's New Show?

Iman Vellani is all set to feature in the superhero-filled universe of Marvel by leading the highly anticipated series, Ms Marvel. As the series approaches the release date, it will introduce Kamala Khan's superhero to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After a streak of successful shows such as Loki, WandaVision, Moon Knight, and more on Disney Plus, Ms Marvel has been highly awaited by the audience.

MS Marvel release date & time

Based on the Marvel Comics featuring the character Kamala Khan / Ms Marvel, the series is set to hit the screens on June 8, 2022 at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. BST. The new series revolves around a 16-year-old Pakistani-American high school student from Jersey City who is fascinated by superheroes and attempting to fit in with her peers. Her life soon changes after she gains powers to harness cosmic energy and create constructs from a magical bangle. Take a look at the list of episodes and the release dates of the same.

Ms Marvel episode 1: June 8

Ms Marvel episode 2: June 15

Ms Marvel episode 3: June 22

Ms Marvel episode 4: June 29

Ms Marvel episode 5: July 6

Ms Marvel episode 6: July 13

Ms Marvel Trailer

Ms Marvel trailer gives fans a glimpse of the life of Kamala Khan, who is an ardent fan of the Avengers, particularly, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel. The 16-year-old Muslim-American, who writes superhero fan fiction, gains the ability to harness comic energy as she creates constructs with Nega-Bands. Watch-

Ms Marvel Cast

Apart from Iman Vellani playing the role of Kamala Khan / Ms Marvel, there are many other notable actors in the cast namely Matt Lintz as Bruno Carrelli: Kamala's best friend, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Laurel Marsden as Zoe Zimmer, Rish Shah as Kamran, Nimra Bucha as Najma, Laith Nakli as Sheikh Abdullah, Travina Springer as Tyesha Hillman, among others.

Where to watch Marvel's new show?

Consist of six episodes, the series will be released on 8 June on Disney Plus and will conclude on July 13, 2022. The streaming platform is also available for the audience residing in numerous countries namely Australia, Finland, France, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Image: Instagram/@msmarveldisney