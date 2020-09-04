Last Updated:

'Mulan' Review: Fans Hail The Movie For Its "serious Tone And Great Performances"

Mulan is now available at multiple locations worldwide on Disney Plus with premium access. Check out what the audiences say about the movie. Read ahead.

Mulan

Mulan is a live-action adaptation of Disney’s 1998 animated film of the same name. Directed by Niki Caro, Mulan cast Liu Yifei in the title role, alongside Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, Gong Li, and Jet Li. The movie will be missing its theatrical release at several places. It is now available at multiple locations worldwide on Disney Plus with premium access. Check out what the audiences have to say about the movie. 

Mulan Twitter reviews

Mulan Premier Access Official Description

Starting September 4, with Premier Access, you can watch Mulan before it's available to all Disney+ subscribers or anywhere else. Disney+ will offer Premier Access to Mulan for $29.99 on disneyplus.com and in the Disney+ app on select platforms, including Apple, Google, and Roku. The Premier Access offer will be available until November 2, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. PT.  Once you have Premier Access to Mulan, you can watch as many times as you want on any platform where Disney+ is available. Your access to Mulan will continue as long as you are an active Disney+ subscriber. Mulan will be available to all Disney+ subscribers on December 4, 2020, for no additional cost.

Mulan Plot

Mulan is based on the Chinese folklore The Ballad of Mulan. The movie shows a young Chinese maiden who joins the military disguising herself as a male warrior in order to save her ailing father. Her intelligence and valour become an inspiration to many.

Mulan release date issue

Mulan was initially set to release on November 2, 2018, but was rescheduled to March 27, 2020. Its world premiere was held on March 9, 2020. However, it was delayed due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. The movie then got pushed to July 24, 2020, but was again shifted to August 21, 2020. When Disney announced that the film would not get a worldwide theatrical release, it received a Disney Plus premier access date of September 4, 2020. Mulan will be hitting the theatres in China on September 11, 2020.

 

 

