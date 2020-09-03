'Mulan' Free Streaming Will Be Available To Disney Plus Subscribers From THIS Date

Mulan is an upcoming action drama film directed by Niki Caro. The movie will be missing its theatrical release in several countries due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will now be available on Disney Plus with premium access, costing additional money beside subscription. However, the streaming service has revealed that if the subscribers want to stream the movie for free with no extra cost, they will have to wait till December.

'Mulan' to be available for free to stream in December on Disney Plus

Mulan will be streaming on Disney Plus from September 4, 2020, and will be available for subscribers who pay an extra premium access amount. However, if a user does not want to pay the additional cost, they would have to wait a few months to watch the movie for free. Mulan will be available for no extra cost to all Disney+ subscribers from December 4, 2020. The news was spotted by The Verge on the updates page of Disney Plus. Check out the official update information below.

"Starting September 4, with Premier Access, you can watch Mulan before it's available to all Disney+ subscribers or anywhere else. Disney+ will offer Premier Access to Mulan for $29.99 on disneyplus.com and in the Disney+ app on select platforms, including Apple, Google, and Roku. The Premier Access offer will be available until November 2, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. PT. Once you have Premier Access to Mulan, you can watch as many times as you want on any platform where Disney+ is available. Your access to Mulan will continue as long as you are an active Disney+ subscriber. Mulan will be available to all Disney+ subscribers on December 4, 2020 for no additional cost," a statement by the streaming service said, as reported by Vareity.

About 'Mulan'

Mulan is a live-action adaptation of Disney’s 1998 animated film of the same name. It stars Liu Yifei in the titular role, along with Donnie Yen, Jet Li, Jason Scott Lee, Yoson An, and Gong Li. The movie was initially scheduled to release on November 2, 2018, but has been delayed multiple times since then. Now it will be available on Disney’s streaming platform Disney Plus for the audiences worldwide. Mulan will also have its traditional theatrical release at a few places including China, where it is set to hit the cinemas on September 11, 2020.

