Musician Grimes Confirms She And Elon Musk Are Expecting A Baby

Days after breaking the news of her pregnancy on social media, Canadian musician and Elon Musk’s girlfriend Grimes has now confirmed that she is carrying Musk’s child and is expecting delivery in May this year. Grimes aka Claire Boucher confirmed the news while talking to an American entertainment magazine and said that she loves her boyfriend.

While talking to international media, the 31-year-old said that for a girl pregnancy was like sacrificing her body and freedom. She added that it was a pretty “crazy sacrifice” and only half of the population had to do it. While talking about her pregnancy, she said that she had sacrificed her power and capitulated. The musician also said that she had spent her whole life avoiding the situation and never capitulated to anything so it was a “profound commitment” for her. Finally, confirming that the Tesla CEO was the father of her baby, she said, “I do actually just really love my boyfriend."

Last month, the Canadian singer took to social media to post a photograph which featured her in long orange and black braids along with a floral print blazer which was unbuttoned at the stomach. The initial Instagram post was deleted due to nudity, but she posted the same photo with parts of it censored. People were confused if the couple were really having a baby or not. A number of people replied to her post which shows her popularity and fan following.

Musk supports Dorsey

Meanwhile, Musk has publically supported Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey on March 3 as tensions cloud over the latter's position with activist shareholder seeking a replacement. This came just days after media reports stated that activist investor Elliott Management Corp has pushed for Dorsey's removal from the role, but Tesla co-founder said that he supports him and that Dorsey has a “good heart”.

